    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to hold virtual election campaign today

    Rahul Gandhi's visit is being seen as a campaign strategy to boost the morale of the party members and workers in the state ahead of the assembly election.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 5, 2022, 10:37 AM IST
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand on Saturday to address a virtual rally in the elections-bound state. The visit of Rahul Gandhi is seen as a campaign strategy to boost the morale of the party members and workers in the state ahead of the assembly election. 

    Devendra Yadav, the party in charge of the Uttarakhand, has informed that Gandhi will hold a virtual election campaign in Haridwar and Haldwani Assembly seats. 
     
    According to ANI, Rahul Gandhi will visit Uttarakhand on February 5 to hold a virtual poll campaign in Haridwar and Haldwani. 

    Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has released the Congress manifesto for Uttarakhand polls on Wednesday. The released document promised to 40 per cent quota for women in the police department, jobs to four lakh people, and the creation of a 'tourism police' force. 

    The manifesto is named 'Uttarakhand Swabhiman Pratigya Patra.' The manifesto also claims to prioritise women in 40 per cent of government jobs and capping of LPG prices at Rs 500. 

    Also Read: Uttarakhand Election 2022: Former Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay joins BJP, likely to contest from Tehri

    Along with releasing the election manifesto in Dehradun, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed rallies in 70 assembly constituencies via the virtual medium.

    Today's visit will be the second visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the state to campaign for the Uttarakhand election 2022. The program was planned following the release of the Congress party's list of early campaigners on Wednesday. 

    Uttarakhand will vote on December 14, and the counting and results will be announced on March 10. 

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 56 of the total 70 seats in the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. The Congress party was able to secure 11 seats.

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2022, 10:37 AM IST
