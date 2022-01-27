  • Facebook
    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Former Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay joins BJP, likely to contest from Tehri

    He joined BJP a day after he was expelled from the Sonia Gandhi-led party for “anti-party activities” removed from all party positions as a disciplinary action.
     

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Former Congress chief Kishore Upadhyay joins BJP, likely to be pitched from Tehri constituency
    Team Newsable
    Dehradun, First Published Jan 27, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
    Dehradun: Ahead of the Assembly polls, expelled Uttarakhand Congress president Kishore Upadhyay joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Dehradun on Thursday. He was removed from all party positions as a disciplinary action after he met BJP leaders in Dehradun, including the party's election in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi.

    “I have joined BJP with the spirit of taking Uttarakhand forward. You should ask Congress why such a situation has risen,” he said after joining BJP in Dehradun.

    BJP is likely set to pitch Upadhyay as party candidate from Tehri constituency, which he has won twice in 2002 and 2007.

    Upadhyay had served as the chairman of the Uttarakhand Congress Coordination Committee and a member of the state Congress Core Committee and the Uttarakhand Congress Pradesh Election Committee.

    A former MLA who had won the Tehri assembly constituency in 2002 and 2007, Upadhyay was the president of the Congress' Uttarakhand unit from 2014 to 2017.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
