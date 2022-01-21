Uttarakhand Election 2022: Congress CEC to meet on Friday for selection of candidates

The Uttarakhand Assembly Election will be held in a single phase on February 14. The ballots will be counted on March 10.

The Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) will meet via video conference on Friday at 4 pm to pick candidates for the Uttarakhand assembly elections. Earlier on Wednesday, Congress politician and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat stated that a decision on reinstating Harak Singh Rawat into the party is not for him to make, but rather for the party leadership to make. He said that he was not upset with anyone. The Congress high command must determine whether or not to admit Harak Singh Rawat to the party. Rawat went on to say that he would respect whatever choice the Congress party made.

Harak Singh Rawat was one of ten MLAs that defected from Congress and joined the BJP in 2016. With the state assembly elections less than a month away, he wants to return to Congress, but Harish Rawat, the head of the party's election campaign committee, is opposed to the idea. According to sources, Harish Rawat is dissatisfied with Harak Singh Rawat's re-entry into the Congress and has informed the party leadership of his concerns. He has stated that Harak Singh Rawat should not be welcomed since he has a list of conditions and demands.

Harak Singh Rawat was fired from the Uttarakhand Cabinet and kicked out of the BJP for "anti-party activity." He has stated a wish to return to Congress, but his re-induction remains uncertain.

In the most recent Assembly election, the BJP won 57 of the 70 Assembly seats in Uttarakhand.

