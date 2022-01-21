  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi unveil youth manifesto; major focus on employment

    The leaders also announced that an examination calendar would be produced, in which recruiting advertisements, examination dates, and appointment dates will be documented, and harsh punishment will be taken in the event of a breach. The party has promised to employ 20 lakh young people in Uttar Pradesh.

    UP Election 2022 Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi unveil youth manifesto major focus on employment gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 21, 2022, 1:24 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday presented the Uttar Pradesh Youth Manifesto at the headquarters of the All India Congress Committee in Delhi. During the launch, Rahul Gandhi said, "The young of Uttar Pradesh want a fresh vision, and only the Congress Party can provide that vision to the state. The Congress party consulted with the young of Uttar Pradesh, and their perspectives are reflected in our party's 'youth manifesto'."

    He stated that the Congress party "does not propagate enmity, but rather brings people together." "With the strength of youth, we aim to build a new Uttar Pradesh. The youth's excitement has waned. We want to reassure the kids about how we will restore their confidence and assist them in finding work," he stated.

    Additionally,Priyanka Gandhi stated during the event that India requires a new vision, which only the Congress party can provide. "The major issue in Uttar Pradesh is recruitment; the youth are dissatisfied. We've given them a vision of how their issues will be solved," she explained. While releasing the manifesto, the party declared that additional options for young employment would be created. A world-class institute will be established to train members of backward communities such as Mallahs and Nishads.

    The leaders also announced that an examination calendar would be produced, in which recruiting advertisements, examination dates, and appointment dates will be documented, and harsh punishment will be taken in the event of a breach. The party has promised to employ 20 lakh young people in Uttar Pradesh.

    Earlier Thursday, the Congress unveiled its second list of 41 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, including 16 women. Women candidates have been allocated 16 seats in the 41 assembly seats, accounting for 40% of the total seats on the second list. The Congress is campaigning with an emphasis on young women, and has promised that 40 per cent of the tickets in Uttar Pradesh would be reserved for women.

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav may contest state polls for first time from Karhal

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2022, 1:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Congress CEC to meet on Friday for selection of candidates gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Congress CEC to meet on Friday for selection of candidates

    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi Rahul Gandhi to release partys youth manifesto on Friday gcw

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi to release party's youth manifesto on Friday

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP announces first list of candidates, Dhami to contest from Khatima - ADT

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP announces first list of candidates, Dhami to contest from Khatima

    Goa Election 2022: CM Pramod Sawant to contest from Sanquelim as BJP announces list of 34 candidates - ADT

    Goa Election 2022: CM Pramod Sawant to contest from Sanquelim as BJP announces list of 34 candidates

    UP Election 2022: Mulayam Singh's brother-in-law; Congress' Priyanka Maurya join BJP - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Mulayam Singh's brother-in-law; Congress' Priyanka Maurya join BJP

    Recent Stories

    Harbhajan Singh tests COVID positive, to miss Legends League Cricket (LLC)-ayh

    Harbhajan Singh tests COVID positive, to miss Legends League Cricket

    carabao cup arsenal vs liverpool remember his name 10 must-know facts about Gabriel Martinelli who jurgen Klopp believes is outstanding

    'Remember his name': 10 must-know facts about Arsenal's Martinelli, who Klopp believes is 'outstanding'

    PM Modi to unveil hologram statue of Netaji on January 23-dnm

    PM Modi to unveil hologram statue of Netaji on January 23

    UP Election 2022: Bulandshahr Congress worker weeps bitterly for failing to get ticket-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Bulandshahr Congress worker weeps bitterly for failing to get ticket

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India, Pakistan pitted in same group; to clash on October 23-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India, Pakistan pitted in same group; to clash on October 23

    Recent Videos

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Video Icon
    explained why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace sinking Jakarta

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims' lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims’ lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP

    Video Icon
    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal?

    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal? (Watch Video)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira on SC East Bengal loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon