UP Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi unveil youth manifesto; major focus on employment

The leaders also announced that an examination calendar would be produced, in which recruiting advertisements, examination dates, and appointment dates will be documented, and harsh punishment will be taken in the event of a breach. The party has promised to employ 20 lakh young people in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday presented the Uttar Pradesh Youth Manifesto at the headquarters of the All India Congress Committee in Delhi. During the launch, Rahul Gandhi said, "The young of Uttar Pradesh want a fresh vision, and only the Congress Party can provide that vision to the state. The Congress party consulted with the young of Uttar Pradesh, and their perspectives are reflected in our party's 'youth manifesto'."

He stated that the Congress party "does not propagate enmity, but rather brings people together." "With the strength of youth, we aim to build a new Uttar Pradesh. The youth's excitement has waned. We want to reassure the kids about how we will restore their confidence and assist them in finding work," he stated.

Additionally,Priyanka Gandhi stated during the event that India requires a new vision, which only the Congress party can provide. "The major issue in Uttar Pradesh is recruitment; the youth are dissatisfied. We've given them a vision of how their issues will be solved," she explained. While releasing the manifesto, the party declared that additional options for young employment would be created. A world-class institute will be established to train members of backward communities such as Mallahs and Nishads.

Earlier Thursday, the Congress unveiled its second list of 41 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, including 16 women. Women candidates have been allocated 16 seats in the 41 assembly seats, accounting for 40% of the total seats on the second list. The Congress is campaigning with an emphasis on young women, and has promised that 40 per cent of the tickets in Uttar Pradesh would be reserved for women.

