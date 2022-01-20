  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav may contest state polls for first time from Karhal

    This is the first time Akhilesh Yadav, who is a Lok Sabha member of Parliament from Azamgarh, will contest elections for the state Assembly. When he became the Uttar Pradesh chief minister in 2012, he took the Legislative Council route.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Jan 20, 2022, 6:22 PM IST
    Contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022, Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is likely to be fielded from the Karhal constituency in Mainpuri district.

    This is the first time, Akhilesh Yadav, who is a Lok Sabha member of Parliament from Azamgarh, will contest elections for the state Assembly. When he became the Uttar Pradesh chief minister in 2012, he took the Legislative Council route.

    Akhilesh had yesterday stated that he would contest the Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh after taking permission from the people of Azamgarh, the constituency he currently represents in Lok Sabha.

    “I will contest elections after taking permission from the people of Azamgarh,” he had told a press conference yesterday.

    Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav said if his party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, it will restore the old pension scheme, benefitting lakhs of state government employees who have been agitating for the same for long.

    At present, Sobaran Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party is the Karhal MLA. The Samajwadi Party has won this seat seven times since 1993. In the 2002 election, the BJP had bagged Karhal.

    Karhal Assembly constituency is one of the 403 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and one of the five assembly constituencies in the Mainpuri (Lok Sabha constituency).

    On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath of the BJP will be contesting the election from Gorakhpur Urban. Chandra Shekhar Aazad of the Azad Samaj Party will also be contesting from the same seat.

    Last week, the Election Commission of India had declared the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 schedule, announcing voting in seven phases on the following dates: February 10 (Thursday), February 14 (Monday), February 20 (Sunday), February 23 (Wednesday), February 27 (Sunday), March 3 (Thursday) and March 7 (Monday). The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2022, 6:22 PM IST
