UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi to release party's youth manifesto on Friday

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, leaders of the Congress Party, will announce the party's young manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Friday. The Congress leaders will hold a special press conference at the party's headquarters to unveil the UP youth manifesto. This is one of the few times that both leaders of the Congress Party will address the media simultaneously. According to sources, the event would also include Randeep Surjewala and KC Venugopal. Congress will also start a social campaign emphasising the important commitments made in this 'Youth' manifesto. The party is campaigning to focus on youth and women and has promised that 40 per cent of tickets in Uttar Pradesh would be reserved for women.

Earlier on Thursday, the Congress unveiled its second list of 41 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, including 16 women. Women candidates have been allocated 16 seats in the 41 assembly seats, accounting for 40% of the total seats on the second list. Poonam Pandit, a key participant in the farmers' protest, and Sangeeta Tyagi, wife of late Rajiv Tyagi, former Congress spokesman, are 16 women candidates. Sangeeta Tyagi is running for the Sahibabad assembly seat.

The Congress party has announced 166 candidates for the first two rounds of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Meanwhile, elections to Uttar Pradesh's 403 assembly constituencies will be contested in seven parts beginning February 10. In Uttar Pradesh, voting will take place in seven rounds on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The ballots will be counted on March 10.

