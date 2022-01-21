  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi to release party's youth manifesto on Friday

    The Congress leaders will hold a special press conference at the party's headquarters to unveil the UP youth manifesto. This is one of the few times that both leaders of the Congress Party will address the media simultaneously.

    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi Rahul Gandhi to release partys youth manifesto on Friday gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 21, 2022, 9:17 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, leaders of the Congress Party, will announce the party's young manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Friday. The Congress leaders will hold a special press conference at the party's headquarters to unveil the UP youth manifesto. This is one of the few times that both leaders of the Congress Party will address the media simultaneously. According to sources, the event would also include Randeep Surjewala and KC Venugopal. Congress will also start a social campaign emphasising the important commitments made in this 'Youth' manifesto. The party is campaigning to focus on youth and women and has promised that 40 per cent of tickets in Uttar Pradesh would be reserved for women.

    Earlier on Thursday, the Congress unveiled its second list of 41 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, including 16 women. Women candidates have been allocated 16 seats in the 41 assembly seats, accounting for 40% of the total seats on the second list. Poonam Pandit, a key participant in the farmers' protest, and Sangeeta Tyagi, wife of late Rajiv Tyagi, former Congress spokesman, are 16 women candidates. Sangeeta Tyagi is running for the Sahibabad assembly seat.

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: Congress names 16 more women in second list of 41 candidates

    The Congress party has announced 166 candidates for the first two rounds of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Meanwhile, elections to Uttar Pradesh's 403 assembly constituencies will be contested in seven parts beginning February 10. In Uttar Pradesh, voting will take place in seven rounds on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The ballots will be counted on March 10.

    Also Read | Does Priyanka Gandhi help her children with their homework? Here's what she said

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav may contest state polls for first time from Karhal

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2022, 9:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP announces first list of candidates, Dhami to contest from Khatima - ADT

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP announces first list of candidates, Dhami to contest from Khatima

    Goa Election 2022: CM Pramod Sawant to contest from Sanquelim as BJP announces list of 34 candidates - ADT

    Goa Election 2022: CM Pramod Sawant to contest from Sanquelim as BJP announces list of 34 candidates

    UP Election 2022: Mulayam Singh's brother-in-law; Congress' Priyanka Maurya join BJP - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Mulayam Singh's brother-in-law; Congress' Priyanka Maurya join BJP

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress and Channi use 'Dalit' card to save fave - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress and Channi use 'Dalit' card to save fave

    UP Election 2022 Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to contest against Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur gcw

    UP Election 2022: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to contest against Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka to take decision regarding COVID19 rules easing curbs on Friday gcw

    Karnataka to take decision regarding COVID-19 rules, easing curbs on Friday

    Did you go through a breakup, divorce recently? If yes, here are some ways to deal with heartbreaks RCB

    Did you go through a breakup, divorce recently? If yes, here are some ways to deal with heartbreaks

    Want to be happy? Here are 7 secrets that will change your life, making it joyful RCB

    Want to be happy? Here are 7 secrets that will change your life, making it joyful

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and more, meet these 11 pet parents from the filmy world drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and more, meet these 11 pet parents from the filmy world

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 2nd ODI preview: Team analysis, head to head, players to watch, pitch, probable, weather, fantasy, live streaming-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Will Proteas seal the deal, or Men in Blue produce a comeback?

    Recent Videos

    explained why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace sinking Jakarta

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims' lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims’ lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP

    Video Icon
    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal?

    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal? (Watch Video)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira on SC East Bengal loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs SCEB: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon