UP Election 2022: BSP chief Mayawati to kick off poll campaign in Agra on February 2

With only a few days till the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, former Chief Minister Mayawati is slated to launch the Bahujan Samaj Party's election campaign from Wednesday. The declaration was made at the end of last month, even before the Election Commission eased restrictions on poll campaigning, after many people, including members of her party, raised concerns about her absence from the campaign trail.

"The BSP head will address a public gathering in Agra while adhering to the Covid norms established by the Election Commission of India," said party MP Satish Chandra Mishra. Agra district, which has a sizable Dalit population, has been a BSP stronghold from the party's inception.

Mayawati will embark on a rapid tour of Uttar Pradesh and the election-bound regions after appearing at this year's inaugural electoral rally in Agra on February 2. She will go from Agra to Ghaziabad on February 3, Amroha on February 4, Saharanpur on February 5, Aligarh on February 6, and Bareilly on February 7. After finishing the west UP circuit, she will fly to Punjab on February 8 to address a rally in Jalandhar. Mayawati is scheduled to speak at a rally in Haridwar on February 10.

Now that rallies may hold up to 1,000 people and closed areas can hold 500 people, the party is optimistic that the party chief's addresses will reach a significant number of followers, many of whom have been waiting for weeks to hear her speak. Beginning February 10, elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be held in seven stages. The BSP has fielded 16 Muslim candidates, 18 OBC candidates, 9 Dalits, and 15 upper-caste nominees for the first round of voting.

