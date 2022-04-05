Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "Shoot me or jail me, won't be quiet": Sanjay Raut after ED seizes property

    Raut's Alibaug land and one unit in Dadar, Mumbai, are among the properties linked to land scam case.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 5, 2022, 7:32 PM IST

    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reacted to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attaching properties and lashed out at the Centre accusing it of engaging in 'revenge politics'. 

    The Enforcement Directorate attached his properties in connection with the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam case, the law enforcement agency stated on Tuesday. 

    While talking to reporters, Raut stated that he wouldn't get scared. "Seize my property or shoot me or send me to jail, Sanjay Raut is Balasaheb Thackeray's follower and a true Shiv Sainik," he added. 

    He added that he will fight and expose each one, he will not keep quiet. "Let them dance, the truth will prevail," he added. 

    These developments come while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is slated to hold elections this year.

    Raut's Alibaug land and one unit in Dadar, Mumbai, are among the properties linked.

    Raut had previously lashed out at the Centre on March 25, alleging a connection between central agencies and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to defame Maharashtra's government.

    Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray stated that whatever is happening is a political vendetta and is not democratic, as per ANI.

    Reacting to the same, the Nationalist Congress Party slammed the BJP, stating that the BJP party is engaging in vendetta politics and utilising Central probe agencies to stifle the voices of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders in Maharashtra.

    Maharashtra NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase claimed that the BJP targets the MVA leaders as the NDA constituent failed to form a government in the state following the 2019 Assembly elections.

    He further questioned the Enforcement Directorate's timing, claiming that it acted as soon as the Maharashtra government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate Raut's extortion accusation against the investigative agency's officers.

    The MVA was founded in late 2019 by the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress after the Sena broke apart from long-time ally BJP over chief ministerial tenure sharing.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2022, 7:51 PM IST
