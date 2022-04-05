Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maha govt forms SIT to investigate extortion allegations by Raut against ED officials

    The ED had issued a provisional attachment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to freeze the land plots and flats. 

    Maharashtra government forms SIT to investigate extortion allegations by Raut against ED officials
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 5, 2022, 7:23 PM IST

    A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been created to investigate the allegation of extortion levelled against some Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers by Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil stated on Tuesday.

    While talking to reporters, he stated that the SIT has formed-led by Veeresh Prabhu. They have given the time required to probe the matter. Prabhu is the Additional Commissioner of Crime.

    The ED has attached eight land plots in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai linked to Sanjay Raut and his family under the anti-money laundering law, officials stated on Tuesday. 

    They added that the central probe agency issued a provisional attachment to freeze the land plots and flats under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). 

    The attachment is connected to a money-laundering investigation linked to a Rs 1,034 crore worth land 'scam' related to the re-development of a chawl in Mumbai.

    The ED earlier arrested Maharashtra businessman Pravin Raut in this case and filed a charge sheet against him. 

    The ED has also questioned Varsha Raut, Sanjay Raut's wife, last year about another money laundering case linked to the PMC Bank fraud case and for her purported connections with Madhuri, Pravin Raut's wife. 

    In a press conference last month, Raut said that some ED officers were serving as an ATM for the BJP.

    He further stated that the Mumbai Police were investigating extortion accusations against four Central Agency officers, adding that some of them would be imprisoned.

    Raut didn't reveal any names while making the claims. He stated that some ED officials and agents had been involved in extortion, threatening builders and corporations in recent years. This information has been forwarded to the Prime Minister, he added.

    Also Read: Trouble brewing for Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut as ED attaches assets in connection with land scam

    Also Read: Azaan vs Hanuman Chalisa row: Maharashtra state BJP leader's offer

    Also Read: Former Maha minister Anil Deshmukh hospitalised for shoulder surgery

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2022, 7:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shoot me or jail me, won't be quiet: Sanjay Raut after ED seizes property -adt

    "Shoot me or jail me, won't be quiet": Sanjay Raut after ED seizes property

    Keeping options open: Faisal Patel, son of Ahmed Patel, ahead of Gujarat polls - adt

    Keeping options open: Faisal Patel, son of Ahmed Patel, ahead of Gujarat polls

    Azaan vs Hanuman Chalisa row: Maharashtra state BJP leader's offer

    Azaan vs Hanuman Chalisa row: Maharashtra state BJP leader's offer

    Former Maha minister Anil Deshmukh hospitalised for shoulder surgery - adt

    Former Maha minister Anil Deshmukh hospitalised for shoulder surgery

    Law of Land: Sanjay Raut slams MNS chief's remark on mosque loudspeakers - adt

    'Law of Land': Sanjay Raut slams MNS chief's remark on mosque loudspeakers

    Recent Stories

    Shoot me or jail me, won't be quiet: Sanjay Raut after ED seizes property -adt

    "Shoot me or jail me, won't be quiet": Sanjay Raut after ED seizes property

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs RCB, Rajasthan-Bangalore: If you dont get Jos Buttler early, he will take the game away completely - Morne Morkel-ayh

    IPL 2022: If you don't get Buttler early, he will take the game away completely - Morne

    Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor marriage: Date, venue, guest list, bachelor party and more (Details) RBA

    Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor marriage: Date, venue, guest list, bachelor party and more (Details)

    Army chief Gen Naravane meets Singapore top military leadership to bolster bilateral ties-dnm

    Army chief Gen Naravane meets Singapore’s top military leadership to bolster bilateral ties

    Russia slams US for meddling in Pakistan internal affairs, says Imran Khan paying price for visiting Moscow-dnm

    Russia slams US for meddling in Pakistan’s internal affairs, says Imran Khan paying price for visiting Moscow

    Recent Videos

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon
    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon