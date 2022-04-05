Maha govt forms SIT to investigate extortion allegations by Raut against ED officials

The ED had issued a provisional attachment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to freeze the land plots and flats.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been created to investigate the allegation of extortion levelled against some Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers by Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil stated on Tuesday.

While talking to reporters, he stated that the SIT has formed-led by Veeresh Prabhu. They have given the time required to probe the matter. Prabhu is the Additional Commissioner of Crime.

The ED has attached eight land plots in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai linked to Sanjay Raut and his family under the anti-money laundering law, officials stated on Tuesday.

They added that the central probe agency issued a provisional attachment to freeze the land plots and flats under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The attachment is connected to a money-laundering investigation linked to a Rs 1,034 crore worth land 'scam' related to the re-development of a chawl in Mumbai.

The ED earlier arrested Maharashtra businessman Pravin Raut in this case and filed a charge sheet against him.

The ED has also questioned Varsha Raut, Sanjay Raut's wife, last year about another money laundering case linked to the PMC Bank fraud case and for her purported connections with Madhuri, Pravin Raut's wife.

In a press conference last month, Raut said that some ED officers were serving as an ATM for the BJP.

He further stated that the Mumbai Police were investigating extortion accusations against four Central Agency officers, adding that some of them would be imprisoned.

Raut didn't reveal any names while making the claims. He stated that some ED officials and agents had been involved in extortion, threatening builders and corporations in recent years. This information has been forwarded to the Prime Minister, he added.

