Kusha Kapila's UnderNeat aims to replicate SKIMS' success in Indian shapewear market

Kapila's brand is targeting a wide demographic, including young adults who typically shop from brands like H&M, Zivame, and Clovia. The shapewear collection is designed for light-to-medium control, catering to a segment that seeks both comfort and style

Ajay Joseph
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 4:01 PM IST

Influencer-turned-actor Kusha Kapila has entered the shapewear industry with her newly launched brand, UnderNeat, which reportedly takes heavy inspiration from Kim Kardashian's shapewear giant, SKIMS. According to reports, UnderNeat aims to follow a similar growth trajectory to SKIMS, which has transformed into a multi-billion-dollar company since its launch in 2019.

UnderNeat's market strategy:

UnderNeat's strategy is reportedly said to establish itself as a market leader in the Indian shapewear segment. The brand intends to grow rapidly in the emerging category by offering an affordable alternative to SKIMS, with prices set 30-40% lower to ensure greater accessibility for Indian consumers.

Kapila's brand is targeting a wide demographic, including young adults who typically shop from brands like H&M, Zivame, and Clovia. The shapewear collection is designed for light-to-medium control, catering to a segment that seeks both comfort and style.

SKIMS: A multi-billion-dollar success story:

Kim Kardashian launched SKIMS in September 2019, and the brand has since become a global powerhouse in the shapewear industry. The company was valued at $3.2 billion in 2023, and its latest valuation has reportedly crossed $4 billion, according to The New York Times.

Competitive landscape in India:

UnderNeat will compete with established Indian shapewear brands, including Zivame, Clovia, Triumph, PrettySecrets, C9 Airwear, and Dermawear. Additionally, smaller yet growing brands like Smilzo, Swee, and Adorna (SHK Brands) have already gained a foothold in the market.

Kusha Kapila's entry into the shapewear segment reflects a broader trend of digital creators transitioning into entrepreneurship. Many influencers are now leveraging their personal brands to create consumer-driven businesses, particularly in the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle sectors.

Notably, Bhuvan Bam launched the clothing brand Youthiapa, while fashion influencer Deeksha Khurana introduced Dee Clothing. With the launch of UnderNeat, Kapila joins this growing wave of content creators expanding into direct-to-consumer brands.

