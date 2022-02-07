Punjab Election 2022: FIR against Sukhbir Badal, Faridkot candidate Bunty Romana

The Aam Aadmi Party filed a complaint with the Election Commissioner in this situation, and following an investigation, an action was taken.

The Election Commission's strictness can be witnessed in Punjab, where action was initiated for a violation of the COVID procedure during a Shiromani Akali Dal election rally in Faridkot. Sukhbir Singh Badal, former Deputy Chief Minister and SAD President, and Faridkot SAD candidate Parambans Singh Bunty Romana were charged by Thana City Faridkot Police. It is claimed that the event drew a larger audience than was permitted, in violation of the COVID protocol order. The Aam Aadmi Party filed a complaint with the Election Commissioner in this situation, and following an investigation, an action was taken.

Sukhbir Badal and Parambans Singh Bunty have been charged under the Disaster Management Act by Faridkot Police. According to Baljit Kaur, Returning Officer/SDM of Faridkot Assembly Constituency, the Aam Aadmi Party filed a complaint on February 5.

According to the Aam Aadmi Party's complaint and video evidence submitted to the election officer, despite the Election Commission's order of 500 people inside and 1000 outside at election rallies, on February 5, SAD gathered a crowd of more than 6000 people in Faridkot's new grain market. The event was attended by SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Faridkot assembly candidate and SAD youth wing chief Parambans Singh Bunty Romana.

According to reports, the Shiromani Akali Dal organised a rally in Faridkot, and more individuals were assembled than were permitted. On January 31, the Election Commission of India (EC) extended the prohibition on political rallies and roadshows in the five election-bound states, including Punjab, until February 11. Meanwhile, the EC relaxed the rules for organising indoor and outdoor public meetings in the five poll-bound states on Sunday, but maintaining the prohibition on roadshows, rallies, processions, and 'padayatra.' Punjab elections will be held in a single phase, with voting taking place on February 20. The ballots will be counted on March 10.

