user
user icon

VinFast VF3 electric car set for India – Check its expected price, features and other details!

VinFast, a Vietnamese electric car manufacturer, is gearing up to launch its first small electric hatchback, the VF3, in India soon. The company showcased this car at this year's Auto Expo. In India, it will compete with the MG Comet EV.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 2:20 PM IST

VinFast, a Vietnamese electric car manufacturer, is gearing up to launch its first small electric hatchback, the VF3, in India soon. The company showcased this car at this year's Auto Expo. In India, it will compete with the MG Comet EV. As demand for low-cost electric cars increases in India, new models are starting to enter the market.

article_image2

Battery, Range, and Features

The VinFast VF3 electric car from Vietnam will come with an 18.64 kWh battery pack.

Regarding dimensions, the VF3 electric car has a length of 3,190mm, a width of 1,679mm, and a height of 1,652mm. It is likely to compete with the MG Comet EV.

Also Read | Tata Motors to Mahindra: A look at Tesla's top contenders in India


article_image3

For safety, it is equipped with 2 airbags and an anti-lock braking system. The car aims to prioritize safety even at a low price.

The price of the VinFast VF3 starts at Rs 10 lakh ex-showroom. This will make it affordable for the average middle-class person to buy.

Also Read | Mahindra XEV 9e to Tata Curvv EV: Top 6 safest electric cars in India as per Bharat NCAP ratings

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahindra XUV 700 vs Mahindra XUV 700 Ebony edition whats new and is it worth the upgrade gcw

Mahindra XUV 700 vs Mahindra XUV 700 Ebony Edition: What’s new and is it worth the upgrade?

From SUVs to EVs: Top 5 upcoming car launches in April 2025 gcw

From SUVs to EVs: Top 5 upcoming car launches in April 2025

Traffic challans due? Pay before April 1 to avoid license suspension! gcw

Traffic challans due? Pay before April 1 to avoid license suspension!

Tata Motors to Mahindra: A look at Tesla's top contenders in India gcw

Tata Motors to Mahindra: A look at Tesla's top contenders in India

Auto sales in March: Positive trend for 2-wheelers; PVs, CV sales likely to decline AJR

Auto sales in March: Positive trend for 2-wheelers; PVs, CV sales likely to decline

Recent Stories

Macy's New Hire To Lead Finance And Operations Functions Fails To Reverse Retail's Highly Bearish Stance

Macy's New Hire To Lead Finance And Operations Functions Fails To Reverse Retail's Highly Bearish Stance

Easy Mango Pickle Recipe for Navratri Fasting iwh

Navratri Fasting Mango Pickle: Easy and Delicious Recipe

Qualcomm Stock In Focus As Chipmaker Acquires Gen-AI Division Of VinAI, But Retail Remains Bearish

Qualcomm Stock In Focus As Chipmaker Acquires Gen-AI Division Of VinAI, But Retail Remains Bearish

Tesla Retail Investors Are Feeling Bullish Ahead Of Q1 Deliveries Report, Wall Street Not So Much

Tesla Retail Investors Are Feeling Bullish Ahead Of Q1 Deliveries Report, Wall Street Not So Much

Waton Financial Soars Nearly 400% On Market Debut, Ignites Early Bullish Retail Buzz

Waton Financial Soars Nearly 400% On Market Debut, Ignites Early Bullish Retail Buzz

Recent Videos

'They Should NOT Bulldoze Like They did in JPC': Kiran Kumar Chamala on Waqf Amendment Bill

'They Should NOT Bulldoze Like They did in JPC': Kiran Kumar Chamala on Waqf Amendment Bill

Video Icon
'If Waqf Amendment Bill is Passed, We'll Start Nationwide Movement Against it': AIMPLB

'If Waqf Amendment Bill is Passed, We'll Start Nationwide Movement Against it': AIMPLB

Video Icon
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users

Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users

Video Icon
Madhya Pradesh: Women in Bhopal Come Out in Support of Waqf (Amendment) Bill | Asianet Newsable

Madhya Pradesh: Women in Bhopal Come Out in Support of Waqf (Amendment) Bill | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Hyderabad Land Row | Video of Crying Peacocks Goes Viral Amid Protests: 'Oxygen Not Auction'

Hyderabad Land Row | Video of Crying Peacocks Goes Viral Amid Protests: 'Oxygen Not Auction'

Video Icon