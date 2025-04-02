VinFast VF3 electric car set for India – Check its expected price, features and other details!

Read Full Gallery

VinFast, a Vietnamese electric car manufacturer, is gearing up to launch its first small electric hatchback, the VF3, in India soon. The company showcased this car at this year's Auto Expo. In India, it will compete with the MG Comet EV.

Battery, Range, and Features The VinFast VF3 electric car from Vietnam will come with an 18.64 kWh battery pack. Regarding dimensions, the VF3 electric car has a length of 3,190mm, a width of 1,679mm, and a height of 1,652mm. It is likely to compete with the MG Comet EV. Also Read | Tata Motors to Mahindra: A look at Tesla's top contenders in India

For safety, it is equipped with 2 airbags and an anti-lock braking system. The car aims to prioritize safety even at a low price. The price of the VinFast VF3 starts at Rs 10 lakh ex-showroom. This will make it affordable for the average middle-class person to buy. Also Read | Mahindra XEV 9e to Tata Curvv EV: Top 6 safest electric cars in India as per Bharat NCAP ratings

