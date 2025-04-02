Lifestyle
If you want to make crispy rava masala dosa, it is very important to prepare the right batter. With a 1:3 ratio and some special tricks, your dosa will be crispy.
Heat the pan well and wipe the pan lightly with a wet cloth first, so that the pan does not get too hot.
Keep the batter thin and spread it in a thin layer on the pan and bake on low heat until crispy. Apply a light layer of oil or ghee, this will make the dosa even more crunchy.
Rava 1 cup, rice flour ¼ cup, curd ½ cup, water as required, salt, asafoetida 1 pinch, cumin seeds ½ teaspoon, green chilli 1, curry leaves 4-5, green coriander 2 table spoon
Mix semolina, rice flour and curd well in a bowl. Prepare a thin solution by gradually adding water. Cover it for 15-20 minutes so that the semolina swells.
Now add salt, asafoetida, cumin seeds, green chillies, curry leaves and green coriander to it.
The batter should not be too thick or too thin. This batter can be used immediately without any fermentation.
Heat the pan and sprinkle water, when it is slightly hot, spread the batter and cook on both sides until golden brown using ghee or oil.
