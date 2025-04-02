Lifestyle

Get Nita Ambani's hairstyle, look 30 at 60

Long Gajra Braid Hairstyle

To give a traditional look to the saree on Navratri, create a long Gajra braid hairstyle like Nita Ambani. The twisted Gajra is adding charm to her hairstyle.

Sleek Low Bun Hairstyle

Choose this hairstyle if you have short hair. This type of sleek low bun hairstyle always looks simple and sober. It will always give a very balanced look to the face.

French Braid with Gajra Style

You can copy this style of Nita Ambani with a saree. She has created a French braid with a middle parting and decorated it with heavy Gajra to give it a unique look.

Bun Hairstyle Decorated with Gajra

A lower bun hairstyle like Nita Ambani is best for traditional events like Navratri. You can decorate it with heavy rose flowers or Gajra to look stunning.

Choose Soft Curl Hairstyle on Lehenga

Nita Ambani has chosen an open wavy soft curl hairstyle with a shimmery lehenga. Which looks lovely even after being simple. You can also choose it during Navratri.

Open Sleek Hairstyle

If you want a simple and desi look, then you can make such an open sleek hairstyle by slightly straightening your hair. This is an ever-ready style and is always liked.

