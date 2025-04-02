Lifestyle
To give a traditional look to the saree on Navratri, create a long Gajra braid hairstyle like Nita Ambani. The twisted Gajra is adding charm to her hairstyle.
Choose this hairstyle if you have short hair. This type of sleek low bun hairstyle always looks simple and sober. It will always give a very balanced look to the face.
You can copy this style of Nita Ambani with a saree. She has created a French braid with a middle parting and decorated it with heavy Gajra to give it a unique look.
A lower bun hairstyle like Nita Ambani is best for traditional events like Navratri. You can decorate it with heavy rose flowers or Gajra to look stunning.
Nita Ambani has chosen an open wavy soft curl hairstyle with a shimmery lehenga. Which looks lovely even after being simple. You can also choose it during Navratri.
If you want a simple and desi look, then you can make such an open sleek hairstyle by slightly straightening your hair. This is an ever-ready style and is always liked.
Look Hot at 31: Shalini Pandey's Dress for Office Party
Nimrat Kaur Floral Saree Styles on Satin Tissue Fabric Collection
Ajay Devgn Style Guide for Men: Fashion Tips for a Dashing Look
Shefali Jariwala's Salwar Suits: Buy 8 Styles Under 2k