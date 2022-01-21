Punjab Election 2022: Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjit Singh Bains accused of rape, declared fugitive

Simarjit Singh, who was named as an accused, did not appear in court even once. He was served with arrest and later a non-bailable warrant.

A local court has proclaimed Lok Insaaf Party president and Atma Nagar MLA Simarjit Singh Bains a fugitive in a rape case. In this year's assembly elections, Bains' party has formed an alliance with the BJP. Simarjit Singh, who was named as an accused, did not appear in court even once. He was served with arrest and later a non-bailable warrant. The court has now branded him a fugitive. The matter will be heard again in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Singh on January 28.

Sukhwinder Singh Cheema, near Bains, claimed the MLA was accused by a lady of raping her multiple times between August 4 and October 1. He said that the cops kept delaying the investigation. On July 15, a petition was filed in court requesting that a case be registered.

The police were ordered by the court to deliver their report by July 15. On July 12, a complaint was filed against Bains and six other people. As a result of the issues raised, an inquiry into this case was underway in Ludhiana, while another lady accused Bains of sexual harassment. The police have also begun an investigation on her complaint. This woman dropped her complaint while the inquiry was still ongoing. She further said he filed the case under duress from Congress leader Kadwal and Shiromani Akali Dal leader. According to Sukhwinder Cheema, an attempt is being made to slander the MLA.

In 2012, Balwinder Singh Bains ran for office in Ludhiana, and Simarjit Singh Bains ran from Ludhiana South and Atma Nagar. In 2017, he ran for five seats in an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party, and both brothers won. This time, he has joined forces with the BJP and has asked for three seats: Ludhiana South, Atma Nagar, and Gill Halka. There is an agreement with the BJP.

