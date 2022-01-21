  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjit Singh Bains accused of rape, declared fugitive

    Simarjit Singh, who was named as an accused, did not appear in court even once. He was served with arrest and later a non-bailable warrant.

    Punjab Election 2022 BJP ally Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjit Singh Bains accused of rape declared fugitive gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 21, 2022, 3:30 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A local court has proclaimed Lok Insaaf Party president and Atma Nagar MLA Simarjit Singh Bains a fugitive in a rape case. In this year's assembly elections, Bains' party has formed an alliance with the BJP. Simarjit Singh, who was named as an accused, did not appear in court even once. He was served with arrest and later a non-bailable warrant. The court has now branded him a fugitive. The matter will be heard again in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Singh on January 28.

    Sukhwinder Singh Cheema, near Bains, claimed the MLA was accused by a lady of raping her multiple times between August 4 and October 1. He said that the cops kept delaying the investigation. On July 15, a petition was filed in court requesting that a case be registered. 

    The police were ordered by the court to deliver their report by July 15. On July 12, a complaint was filed against Bains and six other people. As a result of the issues raised, an inquiry into this case was underway in Ludhiana, while another lady accused Bains of sexual harassment. The police have also begun an investigation on her complaint. This woman dropped her complaint while the inquiry was still ongoing. She further said he filed the case under duress from Congress leader Kadwal and Shiromani Akali Dal leader. According to Sukhwinder Cheema, an attempt is being made to slander the MLA.

    In 2012, Balwinder Singh Bains ran for office in Ludhiana, and Simarjit Singh Bains ran from Ludhiana South and Atma Nagar. In 2017, he ran for five seats in an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party, and both brothers won. This time, he has joined forces with the BJP and has asked for three seats: Ludhiana South, Atma Nagar, and Gill Halka. There is an agreement with the BJP.

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: AAP names Bhagwant Mann as CM candidate based on public votes

    Also Read  | Punjab Election 2022: Behind Congress HQ's 'Asli Chief Minister' message for Navjot Singh Sidhu

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2022, 3:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022 Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi unveil youth manifesto major focus on employment gcw

    UP Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi unveil youth manifesto; major focus on employment

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Congress CEC to meet on Friday for selection of candidates gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Congress CEC to meet on Friday for selection of candidates

    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi Rahul Gandhi to release partys youth manifesto on Friday gcw

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi to release party's youth manifesto on Friday

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP announces first list of candidates, Dhami to contest from Khatima - ADT

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP announces first list of candidates, Dhami to contest from Khatima

    Goa Election 2022: CM Pramod Sawant to contest from Sanquelim as BJP announces list of 34 candidates - ADT

    Goa Election 2022: CM Pramod Sawant to contest from Sanquelim as BJP announces list of 34 candidates

    Recent Stories

    It s going to be a Good Friday: Karnataka Health Minister hints at lifting COVID-19 curbs, weekend curfew-dnm

    ‘It’s going to be a Good Friday’: Karnataka Health Minister hints at lifting COVID-19 curbs, weekend curfew

    Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU but doing better, says doctor RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU but doing better, says doctor

    To reduce congestion flyers now not allowed to take more than one cabin bag gcw

    To reduce congestion, flyers now not allowed to take more than one cabin bag

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Riyad Mahrez aims for Manchester City return vs Southampton following Algeria Africa Cup of Nations AFCON 2021 ouster-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Riyad Mahrez aims for Manchester City return against Southampton following Algeria AFCON ouster

    Delhi Governor refuses to lift weekend curfew, allows private offices to reopen - ADT

    Delhi Governor refuses to lift weekend curfew, allows private offices to reopen

    Recent Videos

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Video Icon
    explained why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace sinking Jakarta

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims' lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Nirbhaya and Hathras victims’ lawyer, SC advocate Seema Kushwaha joins BSP

    Video Icon
    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal?

    Heard of the Palki ambulance service of north Bengal? (Watch Video)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira on SC East Bengal loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: FC Goa needs to show more character on the pitch and get back to winning ways - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon