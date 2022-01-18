  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: AAP names Bhagwant Mann as CM candidate based on public votes

    Kejriwal stated that the party made the choice after thousands of people in the state voted by phone calls, SMS, and WhatsApp messages on the number released by the party two days earlier. Bhagwant Mann received 93 percent of the vote.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Punjab, First Published Jan 18, 2022, 12:25 PM IST
    Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, announced Bhagwant Mann as the party's chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly elections on Tuesday. According to a party official, the AAP got around 22 lakh replies during its campaign to choose the face of their CM. Kejriwal stated that the party made the choice after thousands of people in the state voted by phone calls, SMS, and WhatsApp messages on the number released by the party two days earlier. Bhagwant Mann received 93 percent of the vote.

    Kejriwal, on the other hand, had delegated the job of selecting their desired Chief Ministerial candidate to the people of Punjab. Kejriwal inaugurated the 'Janata chunegi apna CM' initiative in Mohali on January 13 in the presence of state in-charge Raghav Chadha and Bhagwant Mann. He also asked electors to use the tele-voting method at 70748-70748 to vote for their preferred Chief Minister till January 17.

    Meanwhile, the Punjab Assembly elections were postponed by the Election Commission on Monday by six days, until February 20. The relocation was made in honour of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.  On February 14, Punjab elections were planned to be held in a single phase. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit S Channi has requested that the Assembly elections be postponed by six days to commemorate Guru Ravidas' birth anniversary.

    Channi noted in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra that it was brought to his attention by certain leaders of the Scheduled Castes group, which accounts for around 32 percent of the state's population, because Guru Ravidas' birth day falls on February 16. He remarked on this occasion that a large number of devotees from the state are anticipated to visit Banaras in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to 16. In such a circumstance, many inhabitants of this community would be unable to vote in the state assembly.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2022, 12:42 PM IST
