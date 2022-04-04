Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former Maha minister Anil Deshmukh hospitalised for shoulder surgery

    As per reports, the National Congress Party leader, Anil Deshmukh, suffered a shoulder dislocation. 
     

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 4, 2022, 4:35 PM IST

    Former Maharashtra home minister and National Congress Party leader Anil Deskhmukh on Monday were admitted to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai just hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived at Arthur Road jail to take his custody in a money laundering case.

    As per the media reports, the National Congress Party leader, Anil Deshmukh, suffered a shoulder dislocation. 

    The dean of the JJ hospital, Pallavi Saple, stated that the leader is admitted to the hospital's orthopedic department and doctors are examining him. By the evening, the next course of action will be evident.

    Also Read: SC dismisses Maha government plea, CBI to probe Anil Deshmukh over corruption charges

    Earlier in the day, prison officials claimed that the documentation work was in process with the CBI for Deshmukh, his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande, and personal assistant Kundan Shinde.

    Another ream of the central agency was at Taloji jail to take custody of the former Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze linked in connection with the same money laundering case. 

    Also Read: Lawyer Satish Uke, who petitioned against BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, detained by ED

    Two special courts had granted CBI the custody of Deshmukh on Friday, his associates and Waze for the inquiry into the corruption case reported against them. 

    Deshmukh, Palande, and Shinde were in judicial custody while the Enforcement Directorate investigated a money laundering case (ED). The CBI had requested custody for further investigation.

    Also Read: Witness in Malegaon blast case retracts statement, refuses to identify accused

    Param Bir Singh, the former Mumbai police commissioner, had alleged that Deshmukh asked police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars across the city.

    Deshmukh rejected the charges. And after the Bombay High Court ordered the CBI to open an investigation into him, he resigned.

    Also Read: 'System is being used': says Aaditya Thackeray over 'Matoshree' Controversy

    The Maharashtra government's request for a court-monitored investigation into the corruption case against Deshmukh was denied by the Supreme Court, which stated that the CBI's investigation would continue.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2022, 4:40 PM IST
