  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's startling letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu

    Raut made sensational claims, stating that he had been threatened with imprisonment if he did not aid in forcing a mid-term election in the state.

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's startling letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 9, 2022, 10:41 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu alleging that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been harassing him and his family as he refused to aid in toppling the Maharashtra government. He claimed that the ED and other investigating agency officials have been 'reduced to puppets of their political masters' and added that the officials have admitted that they have been asked by their bosses to 'fix me'. 

    Raut made sensational claims, stating that he had been threatened with imprisonment if he did not aid in forcing a mid-term election in the state.

    Raut's letter read that certain people were approached and told to aid them in toppling the state government in Maharashtra about a month ago. Raut added they wanted him to be a part of an effort so the state would be forced to hold a midterm election. Raut refused to be a part of any such covert agenda and was warned that his refusal could result in dire consequences. He was even told that it might be similar to a former union railway minister who spent many years behind bars.

    Raut said he was warned that two senior cabinet ministers and two leaders of Maharashtra would also be sent behind bars under the PMLA Act, leading to midterm elections in Maharashtra, with all crucial leaders in the state being prisoned.

    Raut said his family owns one acre of land at Alibaug, bought about 17 years ago. The then owner who sold Raut the land is now being threatened by the ED and other agencies to give statements against him stating that they received some cash from Raut over and above the agreement value. 

    Suddenly everything has become a 'matter of concern' to the ED and other agencies, said Raut. In another happening, Raut's other property, bought in 2012-13; the agencies are threatening those people also, with jail and the attachment of their personal properties unless they didn't give statements against Raut. 

    Raut claims all his properties are in the public domain, and all have been filed in all his affidavits, along with the nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha. He asked; for all these years, the ED raised no questions, and suddenly now it's a matter of concern. The ED and other agencies have no right to 'investigate' a property/properties acquired nearly two decades ago.   

    So far, 28 people have been 'wrongfully confined' by the ED and threatened with dire consequences if they don't give statements against him, Raut said. He accused the ED and other central agencies of threatening and harassing BJP's political rivals by using the Prevention of Money Laundering Act retrospectively with an ulterior motive 'in the garb of investigation' for decades-old transactions 'that have nothing to do with any money laundering.' However, the Act can only be applied to transactions after 2003.

    He claims that the investigation agencies are summoning, intimidating, and threatening the decorators and other vendors of his daughter's wedding last year to extract a statement that they received Rs 50 lakhs in cash.

    Raut also added ever since Shiv Sena parted ways from BJP in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MPs and leaders have been systematically targeted by law enforcement agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, which has been unleashed against us. Our legislators, MPs, political leaders, and their relatives, friends, and acquaintances are being intimidated/harassed by Enforcement Directorate personnel.  

    Raut refused to bow down and said he was not scared and would not be frightened and continue to speak the truth. The attempts by the Enforcement Directorate and other agencies is the direct attack on his right to express himself in and out of the house freely. He said these actions appear to be an attack on democracy. He believes the recent attacks on people were motivated by his refusal to join the conspiracy to destabilise the Maharashtra state government. 

    Raut, in his letter, mentioned a famous poem by German pastor Martin Niemoller, who did not speak out against the Nazi Rule at the right time and wrote his confessional poem as a token of his regret.

    Also Read: 'We took BJP from bottom to top in Maharashtra', claims Sanjay Raut

    Also Read: Know about Tipu Sultan, don’t need to learn from BJP: Sanjay Raut on renaming of sports complex amid protests

    Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray says Shiv Sena wasted 25 years in alliance with BJP

    Also Read: Goa Election 2022: ‘Fight between dishonesty and character’, Sena on Parrikar’s son contesting as independent

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Over 5 crore teens in 15-18 age group administered first dose of COVID vaccine-dnm

    Over 5 crore teens in 15-18 age group administered first dose of COVID vaccine

    Efforts continue to rescue Kerala youth trapped on edge of hillock

    Kerala youth trapped on edge of hillock rescued after 46 hours

    Rahul Gandhi hits back at PM Modi says he didnt answer my questions BJP terrified of Congress gcw

    Rahul Gandhi's comeback on PM Modi's dig at Jawaharlal Nehru

    Facebook Instagram block Army's Chinar Corps; no response since 10 days

    Facebook, Instagram block Army's Chinar Corps; no response since 10 days

    Punjab Election 2022 Rahul Gandhi was misled Sidhu wouldve been right choice for Punjab CM says wife Navjot Kaur gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul was misled, Sidhu would've been right choice for Punjab CM, says wife Navjot Kaur

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatt expresses her wish to share screen space with Allu Arjun drb

    Alia Bhatt expresses her wish to share screen space with Allu Arjun

    Tecno Pova 5G smartphone with triple cameras launched in India; check out features, price-dnm

    Tecno Pova 5G smartphone with triple cameras launched in India; check out features, price

    Over 5 crore teens in 15-18 age group administered first dose of COVID vaccine-dnm

    Over 5 crore teens in 15-18 age group administered first dose of COVID vaccine

    Efforts continue to rescue Kerala youth trapped on edge of hillock

    Kerala youth trapped on edge of hillock rescued after 46 hours

    Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Messages, wishes and quotes that you can share on Whastapp, Facebook drb

    Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Messages, wishes and quotes that you can share on Whastapp, Facebook

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka Hijab row Girl hounded by mob with saffron scarves at Mandya college

    Karnataka Hijab row: Girl hounded by mob with saffron scarves at Mandya college

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera on Odisha FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP's work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP’s work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava

    Video Icon