    Sena chides Punjab CM over 'UP ke Bhaiya' remark, spare us the 'gyaan', says Twitter

    Congress party's ally in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena on Thursday targetted Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over his 'UP ke Bhaiya' remark while addressing an election gathering in the state.

    Sena gets trolled after telling Punjab CM to stop mocking people of UP, Bihar
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 17, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
    Taking to Twitter, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Political parties have failed the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. That is why those who have a choice, migrate. Just like Indians wanting to go abroad. Successive governments could not give them opportunities and jobs. But when they are in other states, they are contributors to their economy."

    "Look around you, they are your unorganized labour and sometimes your cheap labour. They are your service providers, your businessmen, your entrepreneurs, lawmakers, bureaucrats. More importantly, they are Indians. Stop mocking them," he said.

    The Shiv Sena's response comes a day after the video showing Channi egging people not to allow "bhaiyas from UP, Delhi and Bihar from coming to Punjab" went viral. The Congress received massive backlash for the remarks, especially considering that the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was standing next to Channi and applauding the remark.

    Twitter remark backfires

    The Shiv Sena leader's remarks on migrants prompted some users to remind her of her party's track record when it comes to handling migrants.

    Some Twitter users asked Chaturvedi to go back and read up on her party's history. Others reminded her of how migrants were thrashed and abused in Maharashtra.

     

     

    The Shiv Sena, which was founded in June 1966, was vehemently opposed to migrants arriving in Mumbai, and across Maharashtra, in search of livelihood. However, the stance adopted by party founder late Bal Thackeray seems to have been diluted to an extent by the present Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

    Also Read: Priyanka seen applauding Channi's 'UP ke Bhaiyya' jibe, Congress faces flak

    Also Read: I will be the first PM of independent nation (Khalistan): Kejriwal once told Kumar Vishwas

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2022, 12:36 PM IST
