Know about Tipu Sultan, don’t need to learn from BJP: Sanjay Raut on renaming of sports complex amid protests

The Maharashtra BJP has also been protesting against the alleged renaming, even as the Shiv Sena has actively denied any such change.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday took into custody some Bajrang Dal members following a protest against the naming of a refurbished sports complex in Mumbai's Malad after Tipu Sultan, funded by Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh.

Two FIRs have been registered at the Malvani police station for unlawful assembly, rioting, and violation of Covid-19 guidelines against 64 people from the Bajrang Dal and the BJP.

Reacting to the situation, Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sent its goons to defame the country as there was no conflict on the name of Tipu Sultan in the last 70 years.

“There was no conflict on the name of Tipu Sultan in last 70 years. Today, BJP has sent its goons to defame the country and not let the country develop by creating ruckus over naming projects. We don't need to get into controversy over nomenclatures,” he told media persons.

Meanwhile, amid protests by BJP and Bajrang Dal over the move to rename a refurbished sports complex in Mumbai after Tipu Sultan, Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that BJP thinks that only they have history's knowledge. “Everyone’s sitting down to write new history, these historians are here to change history. We know about Tipu Sultan, don't need to learn from the BJP,” he told news agency ANI.

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray, however, said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not cleared any proposal to rename the park after Tipu Sultan.

“No renaming has taken place. The BMC has authority over these issues and we can say that no proposal of renaming has been submitted before the BMC,” he said.