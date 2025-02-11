Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 11, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the office of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on February 10 after President Donald Trump's newly installed chief of the consumer watchdog told all of the agency's staff to stay away from the office. Demonstrators gathered in a courtyard outside the CFPB's headquarters near the White House, chanting slogans The consumer watchdog has served as a critical safeguard for consumers, reaping billions in repaid funds to wronged parties, its backers say. But the financial industry and Republican lawmakers have griped the CFPB is too powerful and lacks accountability.

