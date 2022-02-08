Goa Election 2022: BJP releases its poll manifesto, aims to make state a 'football destination'

In its manifesto, the party promised three free gas cylinders to every household in a year, housing for all, no increase in state duties on diesel and petrol prices for the next three years.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari released the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections on Tuesday, which includes 22 pledges such as "no increase in state levies on fuel and diesel for three years."

In its manifesto, the party promised three free gas cylinders to every household in a year, housing for all, no increase in state duties on diesel and petrol prices for the next three years. The manifesto further said funds would be given to every Gram Panchayat and Municipality to boost infrastructure to improve ease of living. It added the aim of Goa becoming the perfect tourism destination and the state becoming a football destination, among other things.

According to the BJP, the people-centric manifesto incorporates grassroots-level proposals submitted to the party via multiple modes of communication. The BJP Goa disseminated 'Sankalp Peti' around the state to elicit public opinion for the upcoming assembly elections to obtain helpful ideas from the people.

According to the party, the manifesto's major focus will be on promoting its golden Goa agenda. It has been working towards a progressive Goa and has brought about human and infrastructure development. Aside from this resolution, there were additional resolutions to revive the mining business, boost fishery industries, raise farmer income, and so on. The BJP has vowed to make Goa a football destination and will offer decent facilities for players. The growth of the state's economy and improved healthcare were also included in the party's Goa agenda.

There are a total of 22 pledges in the manifesto. Goa will hold Assembly elections on February 14. The ballots will be counted on March 10.