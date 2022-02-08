  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Goa Election 2022: BJP releases its poll manifesto, aims to make state a 'football destination'

    In its manifesto, the party promised three free gas cylinders to every household in a year, housing for all, no increase in state duties on diesel and petrol prices for the next three years.

    Goa Election 2022 BJP releases its poll manifesto aims to make state a football destination gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Panaji, First Published Feb 8, 2022, 6:06 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari released the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections on Tuesday, which includes 22 pledges such as "no increase in state levies on fuel and diesel for three years."

    In its manifesto, the party promised three free gas cylinders to every household in a year, housing for all, no increase in state duties on diesel and petrol prices for the next three years. The manifesto further said funds would be given to every Gram Panchayat and Municipality to boost infrastructure to improve ease of living. It added the aim of Goa becoming the perfect tourism destination and the state becoming a football destination, among other things.

    According to the BJP, the people-centric manifesto incorporates grassroots-level proposals submitted to the party via multiple modes of communication. The BJP Goa disseminated 'Sankalp Peti' around the state to elicit public opinion for the upcoming assembly elections to obtain helpful ideas from the people.

    According to the party, the manifesto's major focus will be on promoting its golden Goa agenda. It has been working towards a progressive Goa and has brought about human and infrastructure development. Aside from this resolution, there were additional resolutions to revive the mining business, boost fishery industries, raise farmer income, and so on. The BJP has vowed to make Goa a football destination and will offer decent facilities for players. The growth of the state's economy and improved healthcare were also included in the party's Goa agenda.

    There are a total of 22 pledges in the manifesto. Goa will hold Assembly elections on February 14. The ballots will be counted on March 10.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2022, 6:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Election 2022 AAP to get 60 plus seats Congress losing due to factionalism predicts poll gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP to get 60+ seats, Congress losing due to factionalism, predicts poll

    UP Election 2022 Mamata urges citizens to vote for Akhilesh asks not to fall for BJP s false promises gcw

    UP Election 2022: Mamata urges citizens to vote for Akhilesh, asks not to fall for BJP's false promises

    UP Election 2022 BJP Lok Kalyan Sankalpa Patra 2022 promises free electricity to farmers and more gcw

    UP Election 2022: BJP's 'Lok Kalyan Sankalpa Patra 2022' promises free electricity to farmers, more

    Punjab Election 2022 FIR filed against SAD s Sukhbir Badal, Faridkot candidate for violating COVID norms gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: FIR against Sukhbir Badal, Faridkot candidate Bunty Romana

    Modi in Parliament Maine bhi tyaari kar li hai Congress has made up its mind not to come to power for 100 yrs gcw

    Modi in Parliament: 'Maine bhi tyaari kar li hai, Cong has made up its mind not to come to power for 100 yrs'

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022: SP promises interest-free loans for farmers by 2025, 33% jobs reservation for women - ADT

    UP Election 2022: SP promises interest-free loans for farmers by 2025, 33% jobs reservation for women

    football AFCON returnee Mohamed Salah in contention for Liverpool's EPL clash against Leicester

    AFCON returnee Salah in contention for Liverpool's EPL clash against Leicester

    Valentines Day 2022 6 newly-wed celeb couples celebrating their first Valentines Day drb

    Valentine’s Day 2022: 6 newly-wed celeb couples celebrating their first Valentine’s Day

    Punjab court extends ED custody of CM Channi's nephew until Feb 11 - ADT

    Punjab court extends ED custody of CM Channi's nephew until Feb 11

    Punjab Election 2022 AAP to get 60 plus seats Congress losing due to factionalism predicts poll gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP to get 60+ seats, Congress losing due to factionalism, predicts poll

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera on Odisha FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP's work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP’s work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon