  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress claims Modi government trying to erase Indira Gandhi's sacrifices

     A 'false depiction' of history is confusing people, said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, adding that all Muslims should not be equated with Aurangzeb and all Hindus with Jaichand.
     

    Congress claims Modi government trying to erase Indira Gandhi's sacrifices - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 5, 2022, 12:00 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury lashed out at the Centre's decision of merging the flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti with that of the National War Memorial in the Parliament and accused the government of trying to erase the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's memory.

    While debating on Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Chowdhury said while the government has decided to celebrate the dates associated with religious icons and personalities, it is better to imbibe their teachings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House during the proceedings.

    Previously, the government had said the flames at Amar Jawan Jyoti and the National War Memorial would burn simultaneously. But still, the two flames were merged, Chowdhury said. He added efforts are made to ease the former Prime Minister memory. "What is etched in the heart cannot be erased." Adding that, her sacrifice would not go unnoticed.  

    Also Read: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury shoots letter to Mamata alleging atrocities committed by TMC workers on Congress

    He said that a 'false depiction' of history was confusing people and that all Muslims should not be equated with Aurangzeb and all Hindus with Jaichand.

    Chowdhury accused the Modi government of 'breaking' institutions for personal gain, claiming that taxpayer money was used to purchase the Pegasus spyware for surveillance.

    While speaking, the Congress leader also noted that Prime Minister Modi had spoken in Parliament far less than his predecessors, Dr Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He claimed that while Dr Singh spoke in the House 48 times during his tenure, Vajpayee spoke 77 times.

    Also Read: Rahul Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh to lay foundation stone of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti'

    He also raised concerns about media reports of Chinese troops occupying Indian territory and kidnapping an Indian youth within the Indian region near the Arunachal Pradesh border.

    Chowdhury quoting Swami Vivekanand and Birsa Munda, stated that the government should take everyone along. Communal harmony leads to a 'peaceful existence,' he added. In response to the proposed Subhash Chandra Bose statue at India Gate, the Congress quoted Netaji's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff, who stated that the true tribute to Bose would be to live by his ideas.

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2022, 12:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022 How Kashi became role model for the rest of the country gcw

    UP Election 2022: How Kashi became role model for the rest of the country

    UP Election 2022 Did you know Bareilly s Kaka Joginder Singh fought every election to lose gcw

    Did you know Bareilly's Kaka Joginder Singh fought every election to lose

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to hold virtual election campaign today - ADT

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to hold virtual election campaign today

    Punjab Election 2022: NDA promises farm debt waiver, Rs 5 lakh relief to terror-hit families - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: NDA promises farm debt waiver, Rs 5 lakh relief to terror-hit families

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress slams Centre over Channi's nephew's arrest, calls it 'fake raid and arrest' - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress slams Centre over Channi's nephew's arrest, calls it 'fake raid and arrest'

    Recent Stories

    Who is Saba Azad, the woman Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating? drb

    Who is Saba Azad, the woman Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating?

    Rahul jumps into the Hijab row on Saraswati Puja claims future of India's daughters being robbed gcw

    Rahul jumps into the Hijab row on Saraswati Puja; claims future of India's daughters being robbed

    UP Election 2022 How Kashi became role model for the rest of the country gcw

    UP Election 2022: How Kashi became role model for the rest of the country

    UP Election 2022 Did you know Bareilly s Kaka Joginder Singh fought every election to lose gcw

    Did you know Bareilly's Kaka Joginder Singh fought every election to lose

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to hold virtual election campaign today - ADT

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to hold virtual election campaign today

    Recent Videos

    US Air Force boosts Baltic air policing amid Ukraine-Russia faceoff

    US Air Force boosts Baltic air policing amid Ukraine-Russia faceoff

    Video Icon
    I believed I'm going to win it, but not by such a big margin - PR Sreejesh on World Games Athlete of the Year-ayh

    I believed I'm going to win it, but not by such a big margin - PR Sreejesh on World Games Athlete of the Year

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce happiness subject in school syllabus-dnm

    Madhya Pradesh govt to introduce ‘happiness’ subject in school syllabus

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row Educational institution no place for religious observance, laments state HM

    Karnataka hijab row: Educational institution not for religious observance, says HM Araga Jnanendra

    Video Icon