Congress claims Modi government trying to erase Indira Gandhi's sacrifices

A 'false depiction' of history is confusing people, said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, adding that all Muslims should not be equated with Aurangzeb and all Hindus with Jaichand.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury lashed out at the Centre's decision of merging the flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti with that of the National War Memorial in the Parliament and accused the government of trying to erase the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's memory.

While debating on Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Chowdhury said while the government has decided to celebrate the dates associated with religious icons and personalities, it is better to imbibe their teachings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House during the proceedings.

Previously, the government had said the flames at Amar Jawan Jyoti and the National War Memorial would burn simultaneously. But still, the two flames were merged, Chowdhury said. He added efforts are made to ease the former Prime Minister memory. "What is etched in the heart cannot be erased." Adding that, her sacrifice would not go unnoticed.

He said that a 'false depiction' of history was confusing people and that all Muslims should not be equated with Aurangzeb and all Hindus with Jaichand.

Chowdhury accused the Modi government of 'breaking' institutions for personal gain, claiming that taxpayer money was used to purchase the Pegasus spyware for surveillance.

While speaking, the Congress leader also noted that Prime Minister Modi had spoken in Parliament far less than his predecessors, Dr Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He claimed that while Dr Singh spoke in the House 48 times during his tenure, Vajpayee spoke 77 times.

He also raised concerns about media reports of Chinese troops occupying Indian territory and kidnapping an Indian youth within the Indian region near the Arunachal Pradesh border.

Chowdhury quoting Swami Vivekanand and Birsa Munda, stated that the government should take everyone along. Communal harmony leads to a 'peaceful existence,' he added. In response to the proposed Subhash Chandra Bose statue at India Gate, the Congress quoted Netaji's daughter Anita Bose Pfaff, who stated that the true tribute to Bose would be to live by his ideas.