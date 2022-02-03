Rahul Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh to lay foundation stone of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti'

Amar Jawan Jyoti will be constructed on the premises of the 4th Battalion, Chhattisgarh Armed Force Mana, Raipur.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Thursday to lay the foundation stone of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti', also to inaugurate Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumiheen Krishi Mazduur Yojana.

Following the official statement, Amar Jawan Jyoti will be constructed on the premises of the 4th Battalion, Chhattisgarh Armed Force Mana, Raipur. The Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti flame will remain lit in memory of the martyrs.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, through 'Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti,' they will honor the martyrdom of Chhattisgarh's sons who sacrificed their lives for the country by joining uniformed services, as well as the Bravehearts of the country who sacrificed their lives.

In Chhattisgarh, a wall with the names of the Martyrs, a memorial tower, and a VVIP platform will be set up at Amar Jawan Jyoti. The wall's construction would be done with brown marble with the Martyrs' names engraved on the same. This crescent-shaped wall will be 25 feet tall, length of about 100 feet, and thickness of 3 feet.

The memorial tower would be sandstone, brown white marble granite in front of the crescent-shaped wall. A memento would be created on the top. The rifle and helmet will be insignia on the base in front of the memorial tower. The Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti flame will be lit in front of this symbol, which will be lit 24 hours a day by fuel supplied via underground pipelines.

Just in front of the memorial tower, a fort-like two-story building with a base length of 150 feet and a width of 90 feet will be built. This structure will be 40 feet tall. Rahul Gandhi will also inaugurate the Chhattisgarh government's Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumiheen Krishi Mazduur Yojana.

The Chhattisgarh government will provide Rs 6000 annual financial aid to rural landless families under this scheme. Registration for the scheme began last September.