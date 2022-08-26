India to induct light tank 'Zorawar' for mountain warfare

In the wake of ongoing border tension with China in high-altitude areas of eastern Ladakh over the last two years, the Indian Army feels the need to induct light tanks to gain operational dominance over its adversary. The 'Zorawar' has been designed to operate in varying terrain from high altitude areas, the marginal terrain, to the Island territories.

With the changing nature of warfare, which is more technologies-driven, the Indian Army is cranking up the modernisation process of its armoured wing with the planned induction of an indigenously designed-and-developed light tank aptly named 'Zorawar'.

In the wake of ongoing border tension with China in high-altitude areas of eastern Ladakh over the last two years, the Indian Army feels the need to induct light tanks to gain operational dominance over its adversary. The 'Zorawar' has been designed to operate in varying terrain from high altitude areas, the marginal terrain, to the Island territories.

It will be highly transportable for rapid deployment to meet any operational requirements. It should be noted that India's adversaries, including China and Pakistan, have inducted a large number of technologically modern, state-of-the-art tanks. They are a mix of medium and light tanks with high power-to-weight ratios.

"This increased threat on the northern borders is likely to remain a threat in the foreseeable future," a senior official of the Indian Army said.

The 'Zorawar' tank

The Make-in-India tank -- Zorawar, which weighs around 25 tonnes, will have niche technologies, including artificial intelligence, drone integration, an active protection system and a high degree of situational awareness. It will also have missile systems and other weaponry systems, including main guns.

Sources in the Indian Army expect the ministry of defence to accord Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the light tank. The 'acceptance of necessity' clears the way for the tendering process to start.

However, in-principle approval has already been given, and the domestic defence industry is working on it as per the Army's requirements.

Why the Indian Army requires light tanks

The need for light tanks was felt when the Chinese troops made advances towards the North of Pangong Tso in 2020 then the Indian Army surprised the Chinese in the South of Pangong Tso by occupying some heights.

The Indian Army had then also moved and positioned its T-72 and T-90 tanks at strategic heights at South Pangong Tso. This move by the Indian troops forced the Chinese on the back foot, and then talks for disengagement were held between the two sides.

These tanks are mainly meant for deployment in plains and deserts and have their limitations in high-altitude areas.

The sources further added that the Indian Army has also been working on future tanks also, keeping in mind the evolving threats. The future tanks will replace the existing fleets. The first prototype can be seen by 2030.

