    India's only woman C-17 Globemaster pilot is part of Operation Kaveri rescuing Indians from war-torn Sudan

    Flt Lt Boparai was commissioned into the force in 2019. Prior to joining the IAF, she was with Deloitte. She hails from Patiala in Punjab.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 10:06 PM IST

    Indian Air Force's first and only woman pilot of the C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft Flight Lieutenant Har Raj Kaur Boparai has been deputed to join Operation Kaveri, which was launched two days ago to bring back the Indian stranded Indians in war-torn Sudan.

    A picture has been viral on several social media platforms, where the IAF officer is seen helping an evacuated woman board the plane. The C-17 Globemaster is a heavy-lift aircraft of the Indian Air Force. As part of the mission, the IAF has deployed two C-130J Super Hercules and one C-17 Globemaster III for the operation.

    So far, two C-130J have evacuated a total of 520 Indians from Sudan to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. The C-17 transport aircraft brought 246 evacuees from Jeddah to Mumbai on Thursday.  On Wednesday, the first batch of 360 Indians was carried in a chartered flight and brought to Delhi.

    An Indian Air Force official said: "Flt Lt Har Raj Kaur Boparai is a C-17 pilot. She is part of Operation Kaveri. Flt Lt H R K Boparai is the first and only woman officer of the IAF who has flown the C-17. She is the only woman officer in the aircraft's squadron."

    The Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad houses the squadron of C-17 aircraft.

    Flt Lt Boparai was commissioned into the force in 2019. Prior to joining the IAF, she was with Deloitte. She hails from Patiala in Punjab.

    Earlier today, addressing the media persons, India's foreign secretary said 1100 Indians have been evacuated from the crisis-hit country to the safest place. A total of 495 Indians are currently in Jeddah, while another 320 are in Port Sudan. One Indian from Kerala has been killed in the violence so far.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2023, 10:13 PM IST
