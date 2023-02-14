Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Post-Pulwama terror attack, security situation in Kashmir improved: CRPF IG

    In the attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in the south Kashmir district on this day in 2019, an explosive-laden vehicle hit a CRPF convoy at Lethpora when it was heading from Jammu to Srinagar on National Highway-44. 

    Post Pulwama terror attack, security situation in Kashmir improved: CRPF IG snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 6:03 PM IST

    A top CRPF official stated on the fourth anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 40 members of the paramilitary force, that the proactive approach taken by security forces in the wake of the 2019 incident has significantly improved the situation in Kashmir.

    In the attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in the south Kashmir district on this day in 2019, an explosive-laden vehicle hit a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy at Lethpora when it was heading from Jammu to Srinagar on National Highway-44. 

    "The situation in Kashmir has improved post the Pulwama attack. Stone pelting incidents do not take place anymore while 'hartals' have come to an end. Record tourists are arriving in Kashmir," CRPF Inspector General (Operations) M S Bhatia told reporters after a wreath-laying ceremony at the Pulwama Martyrs' Memorial, around 21 kilometres from Srinagar. 

    Also read: 'Never forget their supreme sacrifice': PM Modi pays tributes on Pulwama terror attack's 4th anniversary

    Bhatia said there is "excellent" synergy between security agencies in Kashmir, and "we are proceeding to wipe out terrorism from the Kashmir Valley". 

    "We are working against the terror ecosystem and keeping an eye on OGWs (over-ground workers) who provide logistics and shelter to terrorists. We are trying to deny them space where they can execute any plans," he said. 

    To prevent terrorists from committing another attack similar to the one in Pulwama, the CRPF has taken a number of steps to modernise its equipment and weapons, the officer claimed.

    "Modernisation is a work in progress. The national highway is under round-the-clock surveillance through CCTV cameras. We are using drones and have 12 stations along the highway. We have inducted (land) mine-proof vehicles and bullet-proof vehicles as well. The impact can be seen on the ground," Bhatia said. 

    On killings of members of minority communities in Kashmir last year, Bhatia said, "It is a sign of cowardice to target an unarmed person." 

    "We are carrying out area domination. We are determined to protect minorities," he said. 

    Also read: National Anti-Terrorism Day 2022: 5 deadly terror attacks India has seen

    "JeM has been wiped out"

    Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, told reporters that 15 of the 19 militants involved in the Pulwama attack have been either been killed or arrested. 

    "Nineteen terrorists were involved in the Pulwama attack, eight have been neutralised (killed) while seven arrested. Four are still at large and of them, three of them are Pakistanis, including (Jaish-e-Mohammed chief) Masood Azhar," he said. 

    Kumar said in the last three years, the Jaish-e-Mohammed has been "wiped out". Only seven to eight terrorists are active, he said.

    "At least five of them are foreign terrorists in which Musa Sulaimani is active in Kulgam district. We will get him soon," he said. 

    Asked about the recovery of grenades and other explosives from overground workers, Kumar said terror outfits are focusing on using pistols, grenades and sticky bombs.

    Also watch: Terror Decoded: The Pakistan-Bred Menace, Jaish-e-Mohammad

    "Focus is on pistol, grenades and sticky bombs. We are busting small modules and our focus is on narco-terrorism and terror funding. In last one month, Rs 41 lakh has been recovered," he added. 

    Kumar said only 37 local terrorists were active in the Kashmir Valley. But of them, only two have been active for more than two or three months, he said and added that "Farooq Nali and Riyaz Chatri are old. Rest of them have joined militant ranks recently".

    (With inputs from PTi)

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2023, 6:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aero India 2023: Hanuman goes missing from HAL's next-gen fighter trainer

    Aero India 2023: Hanuman goes missing from HAL's next-gen fighter trainer

    Aero India 2023: US lands more firepower in Bengaluru, 2 B-1B bombers join aircraft line-up

    Aero India 2023: US lands more firepower in Bengaluru, 2 B-1B bombers join aircraft line-up

    Aero India 2023: Watching the F-35A Lightning steal the thunder

    Aero India 2023: Watching the F-35A Lightning steal the thunder

    India does not believe in giving 'sermons or cut-and-dried' solutions: Rajnath Singh AJR

    India does not believe in giving 'sermons or cut-and-dried' solutions: Rajnath Singh

    Aero India 2023: USAF F-35A Lightning II makes its debut at airshow

    Aero India 2023: USAF F-35A Lightning II makes its debut at airshow

    Recent Stories

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul share novel secrets of their fairy-tale love story on Valentine's Day vma

    Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul share novel secrets of their fairy-tale love story on Valentine's Day

    On Valentine's Day, Sukesh Chandrasekhar sends Jacqueline Fernandez a message from outside court vma

    On Valentine's Day, Sukesh Chandrasekhar sends Jacqueline Fernandez a message from outside court

    IIT Bombay refutes charges of caste discrimination in institute after student's death - adt

    IIT Bombay refutes charges of caste discrimination in institute after student's death

    football Jakub Jankto comes out as gay: Here's how Czech Republic Sparta Prague Getafe player ex-wife reacted snt

    Jakub Jankto comes out as gay: Here's how Czech Republic footballer's ex-wife reacted

    PM Modi calls Air India-Airbus deal 'landmark event' as Tata orders 250 aircrafts AJR

    PM Modi calls Air India-Airbus deal 'landmark event' as Tata orders 250 aircrafts

    Recent Videos

    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon
    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon