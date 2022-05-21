Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Anti-Terrorism Day 2022: 5 deadly terror attacks India has seen

    First Published May 21, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

    Every year on May 21, India commemorates National Anti-Terrorism Day, which commemorates the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. 1991 was the year. Since then, our country has been the target of several similar assaults, with hundreds of people killed. But each time, we've returned stronger and more determined.

    Parliament Attack

    Terrorists assaulted New Delhi's Desh Ki Bhawan on December 13, 2001. Terrorists from Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed were behind the attack. The goal of this incursion was to hold MPs captive within Parliament House until their demands were met. However, the gallant warriors gave their life to eradicate the terrorists. Terrorists were unable to gain access to the Parliament building.

    26/11 Mumbai attack

    The unexpected attack in 2008 sent the entire country into a state of terror. Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists entered Mumbai by water on November 26 and carried out operations in several locations. The security personnel killed the terrorists after a hard battle at the Hotel Taj, Hotel Oberoi, and Nariman House. Terrorists killed 164 innocent persons and wounded 308 others in this incident. The Maharashtra Police, on the other hand, were successful in apprehending one of the terrorists, Ajmal Kasab, who was eventually executed.

    Pulwama Attack

    In a barbaric attack by the terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, forty jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were slain. A suicide bomber from Jaish-e-Mohammad slammed his car full of explosives into a CRPF convoy. The nation was shocked and disgusted, and the day went down in history as a tragic event. One of the primary conspirators, Umar Farooq Alvi, was killed by security agents a month after the horrific attack.

    1993 Mumbai bombing case

    The 1993 Mumbai bombing was one of the country's first significant acts of terrorism. A series of bomb bombings targeting the country's financial centre Mumbai shook the whole country. The impact of this strike was far greater. Bombs exploded in 12 locations around Mumbai on March 2, 1993. These explosions killed 257 people and wounded 713 others. Yakub Menon, who was found guilty of the bombings, was sentenced to death.

    Coimbatore attack 1998

    On Valentine's Day 1998, an Islamist fundamentalist group called Al Ummah detonated 12 bombs in 11 different sites around Coimbatore, India. The primary target of the attack was LK Advani, who was in the city for an electoral gathering at the time. The majority of the bombings occurred in Hindu-dominated areas, and Hindus made up the majority of the casualties. The terrorists also sought to maintain the city's peaceful atmosphere as well as its commercial growth; the blast killed 60 individuals and injured at least 200 more.

