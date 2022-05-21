National Anti-Terrorism Day 2022: 5 deadly terror attacks India has seen

Every year on May 21, India commemorates National Anti-Terrorism Day, which commemorates the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. 1991 was the year. Since then, our country has been the target of several similar assaults, with hundreds of people killed.

Every year on May 21, India commemorates National Anti-Terrorism Day, which commemorates the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. 1991 was the year. Since then, our country has been the target of several similar assaults, with hundreds of people killed. But each time, we've returned stronger and more determined. Parliament Attack Terrorists assaulted New Delhi's Desh Ki Bhawan on December 13, 2001. Terrorists from Pakistan's Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed were behind the attack. The goal of this incursion was to hold MPs captive within Parliament House until their demands were met. However, the gallant warriors gave their life to eradicate the terrorists. Terrorists were unable to gain access to the Parliament building.

26/11 Mumbai attack The unexpected attack in 2008 sent the entire country into a state of terror. Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists entered Mumbai by water on November 26 and carried out operations in several locations. The security personnel killed the terrorists after a hard battle at the Hotel Taj, Hotel Oberoi, and Nariman House. Terrorists killed 164 innocent persons and wounded 308 others in this incident. The Maharashtra Police, on the other hand, were successful in apprehending one of the terrorists, Ajmal Kasab, who was eventually executed.

Pulwama Attack In a barbaric attack by the terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, forty jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were slain. A suicide bomber from Jaish-e-Mohammad slammed his car full of explosives into a CRPF convoy. The nation was shocked and disgusted, and the day went down in history as a tragic event. One of the primary conspirators, Umar Farooq Alvi, was killed by security agents a month after the horrific attack.