Sudan crisis: How IAF rescued 192 stranded people with one-of-a-kind tactical operation (WATCH)

Amid the raging crisis in Sudan, India's efforts to rescue its citizens from the war-torn nation under 'Operation Kaveri' has been in full swing. Among the several missions, here's how the Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued 192 people in a one-of-a-kind tactical operation.

So far, under 'Operation Kaveri' India has been taking its citizens in buses from conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan, from where they are being taken to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah in IAF's heavy-lift transport aircraft and Indian Navy's ships.

However, on May 3-4, an IAF C-17 Globemaster aircraft had to undertake a unique mission to rescue 192 passengers without making a pitstop in Jeddah, as these citizens were not permitted to land in the Saudi Arabian city. The passengers carried in the aircraft were primarily women, children and elderly persons who were either NRIs, foreign nationals or Overseas Citizens of India (OIC).

What happened on May 3-4

An IAF C-17 Globemaster aircraft flew from the Hindan airbase in the midnight hours of May 3-4 to land in the early morning at Jeddah. The flight was refuelled in the Saudi Arabian city to undertake a non-stop flight from Jeddah via war-torn Sudan and back to India. To avoid any situation of non-availability of fuel and refuelling delays in the crisis-struck Sudan, IAF ensured it carried excess fuel from Jeddah.

At Sudan, the aircraft carried out an overhead steep tactical arrival followed by an assault approach to land the heavy jet. During the entire duration of the ground operations, the aircraft engines were kept running in readiness for a quick exit from the airfield in case such a need arose.

During this tactical operation, the IAF crew encountered another unplanned emergency when one of the passengers became unconscious during the flight. The crew immediately and proficiently handled this situation by administering 100 per cent oxygen to stabilise him.

The aircraft landed at Ahmedabad on May 4 in the evening and then at the home base of Hindan late at night on the same day. The IAF crew thus flew through extended duty periods of nearly 24 hrs to get some of the last stranded compatriots back to India.

On Tuesday, India decided to temporarily relocate its embassy from the violence-hit Sudanese capital city of Khartoum to Port Sudan given the prevailing security situation in the African country. Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group that reportedly left over 500 people dead.

