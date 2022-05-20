Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New bridge in area illegally occupied by China, says India

    India has 'never accepted the illegal occupation of its territory, nor has it accepted the unjustified Chinese claim or such construction activities.'

    New Delhi, First Published May 20, 2022, 8:28 PM IST

    In response to China constructing a second bridge across the Pangong Tso in the eastern Ladakh, India on Friday said that it keeps a constant watch on all developments that have a bearing on India's security and takes all measures required to protect its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

    In response to media queries, External Affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have seen reports of a bridge being constructed by China on Pangong Lake alongside its earlier bridge. Both the bridges are at locations that have been under illegal occupation of China since the 1960s."

    It must be mentioned that India has 'never accepted the illegal occupation of its territory, nor has it accepted the unjustified Chinese claim or such construction activities.'

    "We have made it clear on several occasions that the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India and we expect other countries to respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the MEA spokesman said.

    Keeping security interests in mind, the government has stepped up development of border infrastructure especially since 2014, including construction of roads, bridges, he said. 

    The MEA spokesman further said that the government remained committed to creating infrastructure along the border areas that not only facilitate the economic development of these areas but also meets India's strategic and security requirements. 

    A latest satellite imagery has revealed that Beijing is building  a second bridge around the strategically-crucial Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh. 

    According to reports, the new bridge could help the Chinese military quickly mobilise its troops in the region. The bridge is being built in an area that is over 20 km from the Line of Actual Control.

    Image Courtesy: Damien Symon/Twitter

    Last Updated May 20, 2022, 8:28 PM IST
