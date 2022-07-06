Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian: UN Mission in South Sudan gets a new commander from India

Subramanian had a "distinguished military career in the Indian Army spanning over 36 years," most recently as the General Officer Commanding, Military Region (Operational and Logistic Readiness Zone) in central India, where he contributed to the Army's operational and logistic readiness.

Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian has been named as the next Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (UNMISS).

Lt. Gen. Subramanian takes over from Lt. Gen. Shailesh Tinaikar, "to whom the Secretary-General is thankful for his relentless devotion, irreplaceable service, and excellent leadership as UNMISS Force Commander," according to a statement released here on Tuesday.

Also Read | A first in the IAF: Father-daughter duo fly in formation

Subramanian had a "distinguished military career in the Indian Army spanning over 36 years," most recently as the General Officer Commanding, Military Region (Operational and Logistic Readiness Zone) in central India, where he contributed to the Army's operational and logistic readiness.

Who is Mohan Subramanian?

He previously served as the Additional Director General for Procurement and Equipment Management at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army) (2019-2021), General Officer Commanding a Strike Infantry Division (2018-2019), Deputy General Officer Commanding of an Infantry Division (2015-2016), and Commander of a Mountain Brigade (2013-2014), among other positions in the Indian Armed Forces.

Also Read | Soldier's daughter, suffering from childhood deafness, gets rare brain implant at Army hospital

He was India's Defence Attache in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia from 2008 to 2012, and a Staff Officer with the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone in 2000. He possesses two Master of Philosophy degrees, one in Defence and one in Management Studies and Social Sciences. India is a major supplier of uniformed personnel to UN peacekeeping operations. As of November 2021, the UN mission in South Sudan, a country founded in July 2011, had 17,982 people deployed.

With 2,385 Indian troops serving with UNMISS, India is the second-highest military personnel contributor to the operation, after only Rwanda. In addition, India is now contributing 30 police officers to UNMISS.

(With PTI inputs)