Navy takes delivery of 2nd Project 15B stealth destroyer Mormugao

Indian Navy on Thursday received the second ship of Project 15B stealth guided missile destroyers -- Mormugao -- from the defence public sector undertaking Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL).

Its induction would enhance the maritime prowess of the country in the Indian Ocean Region, an official said. In 2011, the Indian Navy and MDL signed a contract for four ships. The 15B Project is a follow-on of the Kolkata class (Project 15A) destroyers commissioned in the last decade.

INS Visakhapatnam was the lead ship of Project 15B, which was commissioned into the force just a year ago.

Mormugao was designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation Warship Design Bureau and built by Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited. It must be noted that the four ships of the Project have been christened after major cities of the country -- Visakhapatnam, Mormugao, Imphal and Surat.

In June 2015, the keel was laid for the construction of Mormugoa and was launched on September 17, 2016. As per the Indian Navy, the design has largely maintained the hull form, propulsion machinery, many platform equipment and major weapons and sensors as the Kolkata class to benefit from series production.

The ship is 163 metres long and 17 metres wide with a displacement of 7400 tonnes and has a maximum speed of 30 knots.

"Significantly more versatile than the previous classes of Destroyer and Frigates in the naval inventory, the Mormugao's all-round capability against enemy submarines, surface warships, anti-ship missiles and fighter aircraft will enable it to operate independently without supporting vessels, and also to function as the flagship of a naval task force," MDL said.

"Apart from myriad indigenous equipment in the 'Float' and 'Move' categories, the destroyer is also installed with under-mentioned major indigenous weapons," the Indian Navy said.

The Navy informed that the overall indigenous content of the project stands at 75 per cent.

The warship has been equipped with a range of weaponry systems, including BEL-made Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles, BrahMos Surface-to-Surface Missiles, Indigenous Torpedo Tube Launchers, Anti-Submarine Indigenous Rocket Launchers and 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mount.

The ship had sailed out for her maiden sea sortie on December 19, 2021, to coincide with the Goa Liberation Day, and the ship has now been delivered.

"The delivery of Mormugao is an affirmation of the impetus being given by the Government of India and the Indian Navy towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' as part of the celebration of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'," an official said.

Mormugao can accommodate a crew of 312 persons, has an endurance of 4000 Nautical Mile and can carry out a typical 42 days mission with extended mission time in out-of-area operations. The ship is equipped with two helicopters onboard to further extend its reach.

The ship is propelled by a powerful Combined Gas and Gas Propulsion Plant (COGAG), consisting of four reversible Gas Turbines. The third ship (Imphal) was launched in April 2019 and is at an advanced stage of outfitting, while the fourth ship (Surat) was launched on May 17, 2022.

