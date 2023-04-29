Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Navy's stealth destroyer 'Imphal' sails for its maiden trial; Know all about it

    Adding more power to combat capabilities, the Indian Navy’s third indigenous stealth destroyer of the Project 15B class undertook her maiden sea sortie on Friday which will be commissioned later this year. It is a huge example of the ‘AtmaNirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives.

    Indian Navy stealth destroyer Imphal sails for its maiden trial Know all about it
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 3:03 PM IST

    Indian Navy’s third indigenous stealth destroyer of the Project 15B class, Imphal, undertook maiden sea sortie on Friday. The destroyer is expected to be commissioned in the force later this year.  Designed by its in-house Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Limited, the warship incorporates a number of niche technologies with high indigenous content.

    Indian Navy PRO Commander Vivek Madhwal said: “ … testimony to the Indian Navy’s thrust on the national vision of ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiative.”

    Here are facts you need to lnow about the destroyer --- Imphal --- in details:—

    • The warship is having the unique distinction of being the largest and most advanced destroyer to be ever named after a city from the North-East. 

    Also Read | Meet Lt Rekha Singh, Galwan Valley hero's wife commissioned into Indian Army; posted to eastern Ladakh

    • Destroyer Imphal would be a befitting symbol of the growing importance and contribution of the North-Eastern region and the state of Manipur towards national security and development.
    • With her induction into the force, the warship will significantly enhance the Navy’s combat capabilities. The warship weighs 3037 tonnes with length of 163 metres, 17.4 metres at beam, and displacement of 7300 tonnes.

    Also read: Small airstrip with no landing lights... How IAF rescued 121 Indians in daring night mission in Sudan

    • It ship has been propelled by four gas turbines to achieve speeds in excess of 30 knots. The new design concepts has been incorporated for improved survivability, sea keeping, stealth and ship manoeuvrability. 
    • She will be fitted to carry and operate two multirole choppers. Besides, the destroyer will also be packed with an array of modern weapons and sensors, including multi-functional surveillance radars and vertically launched missile system for long-distance engagement of shore, sea-based and air targets.

    Her predecessor INS Mormugao was commissioned in the Navy in December 2022 and the fifth Project 75 submarine INS Vagir in January 2023.

    Also read: In a first, 5 women Army officers commissioned into Artillery regiments

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2023, 3:03 PM IST
