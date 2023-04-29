Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In a first, 5 women Army officers commissioned into Artillery regiments

    These young women officers are being posted to all types of artillery units, where they will get adequate training and exposure to handle Rocket, Medium, Field and Surveillance & Target Acquisition (SATA) & equipment in challenging conditions.
     

    In a first 5 women Army officers commissioned into Artillery regiments
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 2:06 PM IST

    The Indian Army has increased women's roles by allowing women officers to serve in the Regiment of Artillery, a significant combat support arm. On April 29, 2023, five women officers joined the Regiment of Artillery after completing their training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai.

    Five female officers (WOs) are being commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery, and they will face the same opportunities and challenges as their male counterparts (19 male officers are also being commissioned into the Artillery).

    These young female officers will be assigned to a variety of artillery regiments, where they will receive proper training and experience handling Rocket, Medium, Field and Surveillance & Target Acquisition (SATA) & equipment under difficult situations. Three of the five female officers are assigned to forces stationed around the Northern borders, while the other two are sent to difficult regions in the Western Theatre.

    Also Read | Sailor Abhilash Tomy creates history; becomes 1st Indian to complete prestigious Golden Globe Race

    Lt Mehak Saini joins a SATA regiment, Lt Sakshi Dubey and Lt Aditi Yadav join Field regiments, Lt Pious Mudgil joins a Medium regiment, and Lt Akanksha joins a Rocket regiment.

    The passing out parade culminated with the young women cadets taking the oath of loyalty to the constitution and receiving their rank insignia, indicating their admission into the Regiment of Artillery. 

    Senior military leaders, including Lt Gen Adosh Kumar, Colonel Commandant and Director General of Artillery (Designate), as well as other dignitaries and proud family members of the newly commissioned officers, attended the ceremony. This momentous day marked a critical turning point in the path of women officers in the Indian Army, who have been breaking down barriers to serve their nation with heroism and distinction.

    Also Read | India's only woman C-17 Globemaster pilot is part of Operation Kaveri rescuing Indians from war-torn Sudan

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2023, 2:06 PM IST
