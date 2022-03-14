Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HAL and Safran ink MoU for strategic cooperation for new chopper engines

    A ground breaking ceremony for a new facility of helicopter engines MRO private limited, a joint venture of two companies was held on March 14 in Goa, wherein Safran Helicopter Engines’ Florent Chauvancy and Amitabh Bhatt from HAL signed the MoU. 

    HAL and Safran ink MoU for strategic cooperation for new chopper engines-dnm
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 14, 2022, 2:59 PM IST

    Panaji: Aiming to further give a boost to the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, state-owned plane maker HAL and France-based Safran have signed a strategic MoU to explore opportunities for new chopper engines in civil and military markets. 

    A ground breaking ceremony for a new facility of helicopter engines MRO private limited, a joint venture of two companies was held on March 14 in Goa, wherein Safran Helicopter Engines’ Florent Chauvancy and Amitabh Bhatt from HAL signed the MoU. 
     
    “The 1,000 sqm training and office facility and a 3,800 sqm international class shop facility will provide Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services for Safran TM333 and HAL Shakti engines installed on HAL-built helicopters to increase the operational readiness of the Indian Armed Forces”, HAL CMD R Madhavan.

    Safran Helicopter Engines’ Franck Saudo stated, “I am very proud to celebrate the launch of this world class MRO Centre for the TM333 and Shakti gas turbines aboard India Armed Forces helicopters. This complex will be a key factor for building customer satisfaction and supporting the Government of India’s vision for aerospace MRO in India.”

    With a fleet of over 1000 engines, including 250 TM333 and over 500 Shakti, India’s Armed Forces are one of the largest operators of Safran-designed helicopter engines and our company powers 100 per cent of HAL produced helicopters. We support all HAL helicopter programs and will offer the level of commitment to their future projects, he said.

    The facility will be operational by the end of 2023 with a capacity to repair 50 engines a year and a full-capacity goal of 150 engines in the coming years. 

    The Joint Venture will also bring employment opportunities to over 60 qualified engineers and technicians of the region, the HAL said. 

    India’s Armed Forces are among the largest operators of Safran-designed helicopter engines with a fleet having over 1,000 engines, including 250 TM333 and over 500 Shakti engines, it said. 

    Shakti is the Indian variant of the Safran Ardiden 1H1, co-developed with HAL. HAL has produced over 500 plus Shakti engines till date successfully.

    Shakti is installed on HAL’s ALH/Dhruv variants including Rudra and has also been selected to power the HAL-designed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH). 

    The Ardiden 1U variant powers the new Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), a three-ton single-engine aircraft. 

    The engine was certified by DGCA (India) on July 26, 2021 for civil applications.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2022, 2:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Accidental India missile launch: Pakistan makes 7 demands

    'Accidental' Indian missile launch: Pakistan makes 7 demands

    New 'Made in India' system to detect border intrusion

    New 'Made in India' system to detect border intrusion

    Missile accidentally fired India informs Pakistan of malfunction, orders probe

    'Missile accidentally fired': India informs Pakistan of malfunction, orders probe

    Army helicopter crashes in North Kashmir's Gurez sector

    Army helicopter crashes in Kashmir's Bandipora, co-pilot succumbs to wounds

    Pakistan claims supersonic 'projectile' from India crashed in its territory

    Pakistan claims supersonic 'projectile' from India crashed in its territory

    Recent Stories

    The Kashmir Files Kerala Congress blames BJP for exodus tweets facts drb

    The Kashmir Files: Kerala Congress blames BJP for exodus; tweets 'facts’

    Centre allows Sikh staff to wear Kirpan at airport - ADT

    Centre allows Sikh staff to wear Kirpan at airport

    Chhattisgarh ITBP ASI killed in IED blast in Bastar-dnm

    Chhattisgarh: ITBP ASI killed in IED blast in Bastar

    Kim Kardashian is sleeping with me, brags Pete Davidson to Kanye West on text message RCB

    Kim Kardashian is sleeping with me, brags Pete Davidson to Kanye West on text message

    Russia-Ukraine war impact: Rupee slips a touch to 76.62 against US dollar - ADT

    Russia-Ukraine war impact: Rupee slips a touch to 76.62 against US dollar

    Recent Videos

    Football ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC says head coach Manolo Marquez after win over ATKMB snt

    ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC, says head coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions says ATK Mohun Bagan Juan Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions, says ATKMB's Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans snt

    ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans

    Video Icon
    Ukraine war Day 18 PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Ukraine war Day 18: PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon