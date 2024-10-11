Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Air Force-Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally enters Srinagar, covers over 550-km

    The Indian Air Force — Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally reached Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, on Thursday, where it was welcomed by Air Commodore Prabhat Malik, the Srinagar Air Force Station Commander. The rally began on October 8 from Thoise Air Force Station in Ladakh and has covered over 550 kilometers.

    Indian Air Force-Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally enters Srinagar, covers over 550-km
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 10:13 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

    New Delhi: Indian Air Force — Uttarakhand War Memorial’s (IAF UWM) car rally arrived in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday (Oct 10), wherein the Srinagar Air Force Station Commander Air Commodore Prabhat Malik received them.

    Ladakh LG flags-off IAF-Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally from Leh

    The car rally which began on October 8 from Thoise Air Force Station in Ladakh, has covered a distance of over 550-km. On Friday, the rally would commence from Srinagar to Jammu and Dehradun. 

    Indian Air Force-Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally enters Srinagar, covers over 550-km

    “The first of its kind IAF Car rally is travelling 7000 kms from Thoise air base near Siachen to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and returns to Delhi for a grand finale in mid November,” Uttarakhand War Memorial chairman Tarun Vijay said on Thursday. 

    On their way to Srinagar from Leh,  the participants of the car rally also paid their tributes at the Kargil War Memorial, Drass. The rally commander, Wing Commander Vijay Prakash Bhatt was given mementos at the memorial, which was established in memory of bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice during Kargil conflict between India and Pakistan. 

    Indian Air Force-Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally enters Srinagar, covers over 550-km

    “The aim of the rally is to attract youth to join IAF, understand and appreciate its great achievements, inculcate respect and love for the armed forces and live a Warrior's life  as an Indian Soldier,” said a participant. 

    At Leh Air Force Station, its Commander Air Commodore DS Handa greeted the participants and wished for the successful completion of the rally. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Defence Ministry intends to procure 1,500 anti-tank guided missiles for Indian Army gcw

    Defence Ministry intends to procure 20,000 new generation ATGMs along with 1,500 launchers for Indian Army

    Ladakh LG flags-off IAF-Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally from Leh anr

    Ladakh LG flags-off IAF-Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally from Leh

    CCS clears nuclear-powered submarines project and 31 MQ-9B Predator drones anr

    CCS clears nuclear-powered submarines project and 31 MQ-9B Predator drones

    PM Modi cabinet approves National Maritime Heritage Complex at Gujarat Lothal gcw

    PM Modi’s cabinet approves National Maritime Heritage Complex at Gujarat's Lothal

    BSF apprehends Pakistani national near Jammu international boundary; investigation underway AJR

    BSF apprehends Pakistani national near Jammu international boundary; investigation underway

    Recent Stories

    Madhya Pradesh launches "Sampada 2.0", streamlining property transactions with e-registration system dmn

    Madhya Pradesh launches "Sampada 2.0", streamlining property transactions with e-registration system

    Israel IDF intercepts drone over Ashkelon after alarm sounds; dramatic moment caught on camera (WATCH) snt

    Israel: IDF intercepts drone over Ashkelon after alarm sounds; dramatic moment caught on camera (WATCH)

    'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' Review: Is Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's film a box office delight? RKK

    'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' Review: Is Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's film a box office delight?

    ELIMINATED Top Islamic Jihad leader Muhammad Abdullah killed in Israeli airstrike in West Bank snt

    ELIMINATED! Top Islamic Jihad leader Muhammad Abdullah killed in Israeli airstrike in West Bank

    Investigation into mobile theft at Alan Walker's Kochi event expands to Delhi, Aslam Khan gang under scanner dmn

    Investigation into mobile theft at Alan Walker's Kochi event expands to Delhi, Aslam Khan gang under scanner

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon