Indian Air Force-Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally enters Srinagar, covers over 550-km

New Delhi: Indian Air Force — Uttarakhand War Memorial’s (IAF UWM) car rally arrived in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday (Oct 10), wherein the Srinagar Air Force Station Commander Air Commodore Prabhat Malik received them.

The car rally which began on October 8 from Thoise Air Force Station in Ladakh, has covered a distance of over 550-km. On Friday, the rally would commence from Srinagar to Jammu and Dehradun.

“The first of its kind IAF Car rally is travelling 7000 kms from Thoise air base near Siachen to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and returns to Delhi for a grand finale in mid November,” Uttarakhand War Memorial chairman Tarun Vijay said on Thursday.

On their way to Srinagar from Leh, the participants of the car rally also paid their tributes at the Kargil War Memorial, Drass. The rally commander, Wing Commander Vijay Prakash Bhatt was given mementos at the memorial, which was established in memory of bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice during Kargil conflict between India and Pakistan.

“The aim of the rally is to attract youth to join IAF, understand and appreciate its great achievements, inculcate respect and love for the armed forces and live a Warrior's life as an Indian Soldier,” said a participant.

At Leh Air Force Station, its Commander Air Commodore DS Handa greeted the participants and wished for the successful completion of the rally.

