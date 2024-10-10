Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ladakh LG flags-off IAF-Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally from Leh

    Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor Brigadier BD Mishra (Retd) flagged off the Indian Air Force-Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally for Srinagar on its second day. The event, held at Leh's NDS Indoor Stadium, was attended by students from Ladakh University, Indian Army and IAF personnel, and local sportspersons.
     

    Ladakh LG flags-off IAF-Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally from Leh anr
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 8:27 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 8:27 AM IST

    Leh: Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor Brigadier BD Mishra (Retd) flagged off the Indian Air Force — Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally for Srinagar on Wednesday, the second day of the rally. The rally was flagged off in the presence of the students of Ladakh University, personnel from the Indian Army and IAF, and local sportspersons, among others, from Leh’s NDS Indoor Stadium. 

    On the occasion, Brig Mishra (R) said: “This rally will ignite the youths' minds to join the armed forces and spread the correct and inspiring saga about the great achievements of the IAF.“

    On its way to Srinagar, the rally will cover Kargil, Drass, Zojila and Sonamarg before reaching Srinagar. At Drass, the participants would visit the Kargil War Memorial, constructed in memory of soldiers who laid down their lives in the Indo-Pak Conflict of 1999. 

    They will also pay their tributes, to bravehearts who made supreme sacrifices during the 1965 Indo-Pak War, at Zojila War Memorial 

    Beginning from Thoise Air Force Station on October 8, the rally reached Leh on the same day, crossing the world’s highest pass Khardung La, chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” throughout the travelling. 

    At Leh, the rally song “Jai Hind Ki Vayu Sena” was also played before the Lt Governor and the packed auditorium.  

    Among the participants, there are two woman officers — Lieutenant Colonel Ashwini Pawar and Major Swati, both of them are ace mountaineers. Lt Col Pawar had summited Mount Everest. 

    The Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs Vikram Singh Malik was also present to welcome all the participants.

     Besides, Chief Executive Councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Advocate Tashi Gyalsen, UWM Chairman Tarun Vijay, Chief of the Ladakh Air Station Air Commodore DS Handa, Former Leh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Chief of NHIDCL Nirman Jambhulkar were also present to extend support and boost the morale of the participants.

    After Srinagar, the rally would leave for Dehradun, the capital city of Uttarakhand, which is currently being decked up to welcome the air warriors and veterans.

    Students from schools and colleges, local politicians and civil administration are expected to attend the rally reception at Shaurya Sthal, Uttarakhand War Memorial in the Cantt area.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CCS clears nuclear-powered submarines project and 31 MQ-9B Predator drones anr

    CCS clears nuclear-powered submarines project and 31 MQ-9B Predator drones

    PM Modi cabinet approves National Maritime Heritage Complex at Gujarat Lothal gcw

    PM Modi’s cabinet approves National Maritime Heritage Complex at Gujarat's Lothal

    BSF apprehends Pakistani national near Jammu international boundary; investigation underway AJR

    BSF apprehends Pakistani national near Jammu international boundary; investigation underway

    Indian Air Force's longest car rally flagged off from Thoise to Tawang for 92nd anniversary AJR

    Indian Air Force's longest car rally flagged off from Thoise to Tawang for 92nd anniversary

    Indian Army unlikely to receive all 114 Dhanush artilery gun systems by 2026 gcw

    Indian Army ‘unlikely’ to receive all 114 Dhanush artilery gun systems by 2026

    Recent Stories

    CCS clears nuclear-powered submarines project and 31 MQ-9B Predator drones anr

    CCS clears nuclear-powered submarines project and 31 MQ-9B Predator drones

    Too hard to bear your loss Ratan Tata ex-lover Simi Garewal pens emotional farewell note; read post snt

    'Too hard to bear your loss...': Ratan Tata's ex-lover Simi Garewal pens emotional farewell note; read post

    Chinese tourists pose with guns along with Taliban during Afghanistan visit; viral pics leave netizens stunned shk

    Chinese tourists pose with guns along with Taliban during Afghanistan visit; viral pics leave netizens stunned

    Check your daily horoscope: October 10, 2024 Good day for Leo, be cautious Libra and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: October 10, 2024 - Good day for Leo, be cautious Libra and more

    Rekha turns 70: Discover 7 interesting facts about iconic actress NTI

    Rekha turns 70: Discover 7 interesting facts about iconic actress

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon