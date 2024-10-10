Ladakh LG flags-off IAF-Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally from Leh

Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor Brigadier BD Mishra (Retd) flagged off the Indian Air Force-Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally for Srinagar on its second day. The event, held at Leh's NDS Indoor Stadium, was attended by students from Ladakh University, Indian Army and IAF personnel, and local sportspersons.

Leh: Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor Brigadier BD Mishra (Retd) flagged off the Indian Air Force — Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally for Srinagar on Wednesday, the second day of the rally. The rally was flagged off in the presence of the students of Ladakh University, personnel from the Indian Army and IAF, and local sportspersons, among others, from Leh’s NDS Indoor Stadium.

On the occasion, Brig Mishra (R) said: “This rally will ignite the youths' minds to join the armed forces and spread the correct and inspiring saga about the great achievements of the IAF.“

On its way to Srinagar, the rally will cover Kargil, Drass, Zojila and Sonamarg before reaching Srinagar. At Drass, the participants would visit the Kargil War Memorial, constructed in memory of soldiers who laid down their lives in the Indo-Pak Conflict of 1999.

They will also pay their tributes, to bravehearts who made supreme sacrifices during the 1965 Indo-Pak War, at Zojila War Memorial

Beginning from Thoise Air Force Station on October 8, the rally reached Leh on the same day, crossing the world’s highest pass Khardung La, chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” throughout the travelling.

At Leh, the rally song “Jai Hind Ki Vayu Sena” was also played before the Lt Governor and the packed auditorium.

Among the participants, there are two woman officers — Lieutenant Colonel Ashwini Pawar and Major Swati, both of them are ace mountaineers. Lt Col Pawar had summited Mount Everest.

The Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs Vikram Singh Malik was also present to welcome all the participants.

Besides, Chief Executive Councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Advocate Tashi Gyalsen, UWM Chairman Tarun Vijay, Chief of the Ladakh Air Station Air Commodore DS Handa, Former Leh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Chief of NHIDCL Nirman Jambhulkar were also present to extend support and boost the morale of the participants.

After Srinagar, the rally would leave for Dehradun, the capital city of Uttarakhand, which is currently being decked up to welcome the air warriors and veterans.

Students from schools and colleges, local politicians and civil administration are expected to attend the rally reception at Shaurya Sthal, Uttarakhand War Memorial in the Cantt area.

