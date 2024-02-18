Indian Air Force unleashes firepower spectacle: Rafale, Prachand, Apache and Chinook debut in Vayu Shakti 2024

The triennial exercise began with three Chetak helicopters trooping the National Flag and the Air Force ensign, flying past the grand stand with the National Anthem playing in the background.

New Delhi: France-origin Rafale fighter aircraft, home-grown light combat helicopter Prachand and US-made Apache assault chopper and Chinook made debut in the Indian Air Force's mega firepower exercise Vayu Shakti 2024 on Saturday at Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

The IAF demonstrated the offensive capabilities with an enthralling and formidable firepower that reverberate the city of Jaisalmer which is close to Pakistan border with thunderous explosions and applause.

The IAF deployed its frontline fighter aircraft, including Rafale, LCA Tejas, Sukhoi, Mirage 2000, and Jaguar.

After then the Rafale aircraft created “Sonic Boom” and two British-origin Jaguar aircraft flying at low levels followed the Rafale, taking high fidelity reconnaissance images of the area.

Last time the exercise was held in 2019 days ahead of Balakote air strike in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

In keeping with this year's theme of the Exercise, 'Lightning Strike from the Sky', more than 120 aircraft carried out offensive capabilities by day as well as by night.

The fighters attacked and destroyed simulated enemy targets on ground and in the air with deadly precision.

These attacks were delivered in multiple modes and directions, employing a variety of Precision Guided Munitions as well as conventional bombs and rockets.

LCA Tejas aircraft showcased its swing-role capability and destroyed an aerial target with a missile, followed by the engagement of a ground target with bombs.

Keeping up with the technological advancements in combat domain and the lessons learnt from recent conflicts, the lAF also displayed a long-range unmanned drone, which destroyed a simulated enemy radar site, with pinpoint accuracy.

An IAF Rafale also successfully engaged an aerial target with a beyond visual range air-to-air missile.



Combat support operations by transport aircraft included a Containerised Delivery System drop by a C-17 heavy-lift aircraft and an assault landing by a C-130J carrying IAF Special Forces, Garuds.



The Apache attack helicopter demonstrated its firepower by engaging targets with Air to Ground guided missiles, while Mi-17 helicopters engaged ground targets with rockets.

Joint operations included the IAF and Indian Army's weaponised version of the Advanced Light Helicopters Mk-IV devastating simulated enemy targets using their rockets and swivel guns.

IAF Chinook helicopters demonstrated rapid deployment of combat assets by airlifting the Indian Army's M-777 Ultra-Light Howitzers in an underslung mode enabling prompt destruction of simulated enemy targets on ground.

In the exercise, about 50 tonnes of ordnance was dropped in a short span of two hours over an area of two square km.