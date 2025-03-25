user
user

Indian Navy to conduct maiden naval exercise ‘Aikeyme’ with 10 African nations; IOS Sagar sets sail from April

The Indian Navy is set to conduct its first multinational naval exercise, "Aikeyme," from April 13 to 18 in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, involving 10 African nations. Inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the exercise aims to strengthen maritime security and counter threats from Somali pirates and Houthi rebels.
 

Author
Anish Kumar
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 7:21 AM IST

New Delhi: In a first, the Indian Navy will conduct a multinational naval exercise, “Aikeyme,” with 10 African countries from April 13 to 18 at Dar-es-salaam in Tanzania. The exercise “Aikeyme,” which means “unity,” will be inaugurated by defence minister Rajnath Singh. It will be conducted as part of China's continuing military outreach to African nations where It has made major strategic inroads.

During the exercise, the navies will also keep a close watch on the threats posed by Somali pirates and Houthi rebels in the Gulf of Aden and around Red Sea.

On April 5, the Indian Navy will also launch another maiden initiative called ‘The Indian Ocean ship (IOS) Sagar’.

A total of 44 personnel from nine friendly foreign countries will be the part of the offshore patrol vessel INS Sunayna during her deployment to the south-west Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Speaking at the curtain raiser event, Indian Navy’s deputy chief Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti said: “Over the past 10 years, the Indian Navy has deepened its partnerships with navies and agencies of IOR countries to enhance maritime security in consonance with the govt’s vision of `Sagar’ (security and growth for all in the region).”

“With the announcement of ‘Mahasagar’ (mutual and holistic advancement for security across the regions) by the PM during his visit to Mauritius in March, Aikeyme and IOS Sagar -- first of their kind initiatives -- are aimed at consolidating India’s stature as the ‘preferred security partner’ and `first responder in the IOR,” he added.

Vice Admiral Sobti said there there has been one incident of attack by Somali pirates and Houthi rebels in the region taken place since December. 

Stating the the Indian Navy is closely monitoring the situation in the region, he said an Indian warship is permanently deployed in the Gulf of Aden and adjoining seas, and more will be sent if piracy gains “ascendancy” again.

Taking about Aikeyme, he said: “We are looking to make the exercise a biennial endeavour. This time it includes east African countries. In the next edition, we will invite west African countries as well to make it a larger African exercise.”

In the exercise, Tanzania is a co-host country. Besides, countries like the Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles and South Africa are participating in the exercise.

“There will also be table-top and command post exercises on anti-piracy operations and information-sharing,” Vice Admiral Sobti said.

The IOS Sagar, which is already undergoing training at Kochi -- a total of 44 personnel from Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius, Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Seychelles and South Africa on board INS Sunayna, will set sail from Karwar on April 5. It will be flagged off by the defence minister, Rajnath Singh.

