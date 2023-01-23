Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Republic Day 2023: BSF women camel riders to debut at Kartavya Path

    First Published Jan 23, 2023, 8:45 PM IST

    The women camel riders will be attired in specially-designed regal uniforms. The uniforms, which represent the many treasured craft forms of India, have been assembled by a noted designer.

    In a first, a dozen women camel riders will be part of the Border Security Force camel contingent on Kartavya Path during the Republic Day Parade on January 26. Confirming the participation, the BSF said: "This is the first time BSF Mahila Camel Riders are part of the BSF camel contingent will march on Kartavya Path during Republic Day Parade."

    BSF camel regiment

    The women camel riders will be attired in specially-designed regal uniforms. The uniforms, which represent the many treasured craft forms of India, have been assembled by a noted designer. 

    The uniforms have iconic Jodhpuri bandhgala, and classic and elegant long tunics. The textured fabric with hand-crafted zardosi work for various trims from Banaras is done in the 400 years-old Danka technique, the BSF said. 

    BSF camel regiment

    The uniform is styled with the striking 'Pagh' (a turban), inspired by the heritage 'Pagh' of the Mewar region of Rajasthan. The BSF camel contingent has been participating in the Republic Day parade since 1976.

    BSF camel regiment

    It had replaced a similar squad of the Indian Army. As of now, the BSF is the only force in the country to deploy camels for both operational and ceremonial duties. Camels are being used for patrolling along the Thar desert along the Indo-Pak international border in Rajasthan. The contingent usually comprises 90 camels -- 54 with troops and the rest with band personnel.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Army at Republic Day 2023 parade: 6 marching contingents, 9 mechanised columns and 3 military bands

    Indian Army at Republic Day 2023 parade: 6 marching contingents, 9 mechanised columns and 3 military bands

    21 Param Vir Chakra awardees who will be immortalised at Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Parakram Diwas

    21 Param Vir Chakra awardees who have been immortalised at Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Parakram Diwas

    Union Budget 2023: Defence and aerospace industry's wishlist for FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Union Budget 2023: Defence and aerospace industry's wishlist for FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    IAF to hold massive five-day exercise near border with China

    IAF to hold massive five-day exercise near border with China

    Republic Day 2023: Agniveers to be part of Naval marching contingent at parade?

    Republic Day 2023: Agniveers to be part of Naval marching contingent at parade?

    Recent Stories

    Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul are now married; see first pics after wedding AJR

    Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul are now married; see first pics after wedding

    Gujarat High Court denies bail to Trinamool leader Saket Gokhale; check details AJR

    Gujarat High Court denies bail to Trinamool leader Saket Gokhale; check details

    Hindu religious texts will be taught in MP govt schools CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan AJR

    'Hindu religious texts will be taught in MP govt schools': CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    Hockey World Cup 2023, Crossovers LIVE Round-up: Germany, France, Argentina, South Korea quarterfinal-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023, Crossovers LIVE: Germany ousts France to enter quarterfinal

    Netflix CEOs Greg Peters Ted Sarandos No password sharing Indians who share passwords will have to pay soon gcw

    Netflix CEOs: No password sharing, Indians who share passwords will have to pay soon

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon