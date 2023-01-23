Republic Day 2023: BSF women camel riders to debut at Kartavya Path

The women camel riders will be attired in specially-designed regal uniforms. The uniforms, which represent the many treasured craft forms of India, have been assembled by a noted designer.

In a first, a dozen women camel riders will be part of the Border Security Force camel contingent on Kartavya Path during the Republic Day Parade on January 26. Confirming the participation, the BSF said: "This is the first time BSF Mahila Camel Riders are part of the BSF camel contingent will march on Kartavya Path during Republic Day Parade."

BSF camel regiment

The women camel riders will be attired in specially-designed regal uniforms. The uniforms, which represent the many treasured craft forms of India, have been assembled by a noted designer. The uniforms have iconic Jodhpuri bandhgala, and classic and elegant long tunics. The textured fabric with hand-crafted zardosi work for various trims from Banaras is done in the 400 years-old Danka technique, the BSF said.

The uniform is styled with the striking 'Pagh' (a turban), inspired by the heritage 'Pagh' of the Mewar region of Rajasthan. The BSF camel contingent has been participating in the Republic Day parade since 1976.

