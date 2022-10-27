Increased military activity at Chinese garrison close to 2020 eastern Ladakh flashpoint

This garrison in Rutog County was constructed in 2019 and is expected to act as a feeder station for future People's Liberation Army activity in Pangong Tso areas.

Days after augmenting its military hardware and tents in parts of eastern Ladakh, intelligence reports have revealed that the Chinese have also been strengthening its logistical support base at a military garrison in Rutog County on the eastern end of Pangong Tso.

Post disengagement from Pangong Tso, the Chinese troops were relocated to this military garrison last year. This garrison was constructed in 2019 and is expected to act as a feeder station for future People's Liberation Army activity in Pangong Tso areas.

In the last 20 days, China's PLA has constructed over 85 shelters for its troops in Rutog County. Besides, there are over 250 temporary shelters have already been built since the first skirmish broke out between the troops of India and China in 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Rutog County is situated 100 km from Pangong Tso and 110 km from China's Moldo garrison. During the border standoff of 2020, the Chinese troops came to Finger 4 areas of north Pangong Tso and built several temporary structures.

However, after the disengagement process was announced between both sides, the Chinese side demolished all those structures last year. The PLA has also installed several radar systems at its Rutog County since 2019 to monitor the Indian Army's activities in the region. It also stationed surface-to-surface missile systems and tanks.

About two weeks ago, Asianet News English reported that China's PLA erected more tents at five places in eastern Ladakh in September this year. It has also deployed heavy vehicles in Dahongliutan, which is around 200 km away from the Line of Actual Control in Xinjiang. The area is said to be northeast of Subsector North (SSN). It is situated east of the Siachen Glacier.

Other areas where it has erected tents or installed military hardware are Manza, Shiquanhe, Chiakang, Shandong, and at Dahongliutan, on Highway G-219 that crosses Aksai Chin, it has deployed over 60 new military vehicles.

