DefExpo 2022: Light Combat Aircraft Tejas to get lethal BrahMos Next-Generation missile

Since it is lighter, smaller and compact, the BrahMos next-generation missile systems can be fitted on several platforms.

BrahMos NG or Next Generation missile system, which is in the design and development stage and could be provided to the Indian Air Force by 2025, will be fitted to the fighter aircraft fleets of Sukhoi-30MKI and Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.

Talking to Asianet Newsable, BrahMos Aerospace GM (Air Version) Group Captain MK Srivastava (Retd) said: "We are looking for a range close to 300km, and since we are still in the design stage, there is a possibility of tweaking the range. It could be plus or minus three km here and there."

"We are looking for the land targets at our first attempt, and once we achieve that, we migrate to the sea target. We are expecting from the time we sign the contract there is funding available. But notwithstanding the funding, we have started certain processes with our own reserves so that we meet the timeline and realize the missile at the earliest," he said, adding, "After completing the land-based targets, the sea target would only take 10-12 months."

IAF assets to be equipped with BrahMos NG

"Right now the plan is to fit it in Sukhoi-30MKI and LCA. Within the country, we are looking at these two platforms," he said.

It should be noted that the infrastructure is being created at the Lucknow node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor for setting up of missile-making units.

"The infrastructure construction work will be completed within two years, and then production will start taking place. We would start delivering the lethal weapon system to the IAF by 2025," said another official from BrahMos Aerospace at DefExpo2022.

Export potential of BrahMos NG

Group Captain MK Srivastava (Retd) said the BrahMos NG missile system had a huge potential for export.

"It has got a huge export potential compared to existing missiles because of the weight, which is much less. So it fits on many platforms, and we are definitely looking for export definitely that is one of our KRA," Group Captain MK Srivastava (Retd) said, adding, "We will start exporting it in the next 3-4 years."

Srivastava further said that several countries are operating with smaller fighter aircraft, and BrahMos NG being the lighter, more compact and smaller, will fit into those jets.

Several African countries and West Asian countries have evinced interest in the NG version of the BrahMos missile system. BrahMos NG weighs 1.6 tonnes and is 6 metres long, while the older version weighed 3 tonnes and was 9 metres long.

The missile has a range of 290 km and a speed of up to 3.5 Mach. Besides, the newer version has a lesser radar cross-section in comparison to the previous version. The BrahMos NG will have a homemade seeker with an AESA radar.

