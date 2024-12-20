“Human Error” caused CDS Gen Bipin Rawat’s chopper crash in 2021 at Coonoor: Parliamentary Panel

A probe into the 2021 helicopter crash that claimed 14 lives, including India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, has identified human error as the primary cause.

human error caused cds gen bipin rawats chopper crash in 2021 at coonoor says parliamentary panel
Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 8:18 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 8:18 AM IST

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has informed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence that the helicopter crashed on December 8, 2021, killing India’s first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 others, was due to “Human Error (Aircrew)”. The helicopter Russian-origin Mi-17 V5 crashed in the mountains near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu just before landing at the Defence Staff Services Colleges in Wellington town.  

The Standing Committee report of the 18th Lok Sabha, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha on December 17, mentioned that a total of 34 accidents occurred from 2017-18 to 2021-22, with a maximum of 11 in 2018-19 and 9 in 2021-22. 

Of the 34 accidents, most of the crashes were caused due to human error (aircrew) and technical defects while two cases were of foreign object damage.

The force also informed that the rate has declined from a peak of 0.93 in the period of 2000-2005 to 0.27 in 2017- 2022 and further declined to 0.20 in 2020-2024.  

Report of tri-service inquiry committee:--

A day after the helicopter crash, defence minister Rajnath Singh on December 9, 2021 ordered a tri-service inquiry committee under Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, a helicopter pilot himself. In January 2022, the committee submitted its report that ruled out mechanical failure, sabotage or negligence as a cause of the accident.

The defence ministry had stated that the probe team analysed the flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder and questioned witnesses to come up with its preliminary report.

“The accident was a result of entry into clouds due to unexpected change in weather conditions in the valley,” the ministry said. 

“This led to spatial disorientation of the pilot resulting in Controlled Flight into Terrain.”

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Russia made INS Tushil set sail from Kaliningrad to India AJR

Russia-made INS Tushil set sail from Kaliningrad to India

LAC, Mansarovar Yatra, trade at Nathu La, trans-border rivers discussed between Doval and Wang Yi

LAC, Mansarovar Yatra, trade at Nathu La, trans-border rivers discussed between Doval and Wang Yi

Rajasthan: 2 soldiers killed in Bikaner tank training accident at Mahajan Firing Range

Rajasthan: 2 soldiers killed in tank training accident at Mahajan Firing Range in Bikaner

Why India's 'Chicken's Neck' is critical amid China's village-building near Doklam AJR

Why India's 'Chicken's Neck' is critical amid China's village-building near Doklam

INS Nirdeshak: What It symbolises and why that is important AJR

INS Nirdeshak: What It symbolises and why that’s important

Recent Stories

Pushpa 2 Box office collection Day 15: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer eyeing for Rs. 2000 Crore? Read ATG

Pushpa 2 Box office collection Day 15: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer eyeing for Rs. 2000 Crore? Read

Rajasthan: multiple killed in massive fire after chemical-laden truck collides near petrol pump in Jaipur [VIDEO] anr

5 killed in massive fire after chemical-laden truck collides near petrol pump in Jaipur [VIDEO]

Shah Rukh Khan beams with pride as AbRam performs; dances with kids at son's school annual day [WATCH] ATG

Shah Rukh Khan beams with pride as AbRam performs; dances with kids at son's school annual day [WATCH]

BlackBerry Stock Rises After Q3 Results As Cybersecurity, IoT Revenue Exceeds Guidance: Retail Cheers Performance

BlackBerry Stock Rises After Q3 Results As Cybersecurity, IoT Revenue Exceeds Guidance: Retail Cheers Performance

Kerala SHOCKER! 6-year-old girl muskan allegedly murdered by stepmother in Kochi; Police probe black magic angle anr

Kerala SHOCKER! 6-year-old girl allegedly murdered by stepmother in Kochi; Police probe black magic angle

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon