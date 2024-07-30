Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    French giant Thales partners with Garuda Aerospace to advance India's drone market

    As per the understanding, Thales would offer a range of radar and sensors for high-performance Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) detection, as well as being experienced in system integration while being the expertise in the Indian market, Garuda Aerospace will manufacture the high-tech UAVs and service applications.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 3:10 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 30, 2024, 3:10 PM IST

    New Delhi: With an objective to tap the rising drone markets, French giant Thales and Indian firm Garuda Aerospace on Tuesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote the development of the drone ecosystem in India.

    Established in 2015, Garuda Aerospace is focussing on building advanced drone solutions for the armed forces, in collaboration with global giants in the defence and aerospace sectors. The company has a vast fleet of over 2500 drones and 4000 pilots across 400 districts.

    The MoU aims to transform the Indian drone landscape, and will come into effect in August 2024.

    Ashish Saraf, VP and Country Director, Thales in India, stated: "The government is providing a robust foundation for the drone ecosystem, fostering opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and growth. We are proud to partner with Garuda Aerospace in paving the way for the development of advanced UTM systems in India by leveraging our extensive global experience and expertise in aeronautical solutions."

    "This collaboration aligns well with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) vision, and seeks to support India in realising its ambition to become a major global hub for drones by 2030," he said.

    Speaking on the partnership, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder CEO, Garuda Aerospace, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Thales in driving technological innovations for the development of drones and drone-based applications in India. Ever since Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji launched 100 Garuda drones in 100 Villages, we have scaled and cemented market dominance in the precision agri drone segment where 50% of agri drones in India are Garuda's."

    "Equipped with the largest fleet in India coupled with Thales' UTM technology and their worldwide experience, Garuda Aerospace will aim to revolutionize the drone sector and play a key role in the transformation of India into a global drone powerhouse," Jayaprakash said.

