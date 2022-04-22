Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Explained: 'Sarmat', the latest ICBM in Russian arsenal

    The missile system, which weighs 200 tonnes, has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defence.

    Moscow, First Published Apr 22, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

    Even as the war between Ukraine and Russia is nearing two months, Moscow has added a new missile system into its nuclear arsenal with the successful test-launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile that the Kremlin has boasted to be overcoming the gap in the defence system. 

    Named the 'Sarmat' missile, it was launched from Russia's northwest Plesetsk which is 8000 km away from Moscow and accurately hit the targets in the Kamchatka Peninsula, which is located in the far east. The missile travelled around 6,000 km and hit the targets.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the missile system would provide "food for thought" to those who attack Moscow.

    How lethal is the Sarmat? 

    The missile system, which weighs 200 tonnes, has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defence.

    As per US Congressional Research Service, the Putin administration is expected to equip them with ten or more warheads on each missile.

    The Russian defence ministry has said that a Krasnoyarsk-based Russia's Strategic Missile Forces regiment is being prepared to be laced with the new missile system.

    The system is a three-stage, liquid-fuelled missile with a range of 18,000 km and a launch weight of 208.1 metric tons. It is 35.3 meters long and 3 meters in diameter. Moscow claims that the 'Sarmat' can fly at speeds of up to 16000 mph.

    Apart from warheads, it can also carry 16 smaller warheads that include countermeasures and hypersonic boost-glide vehicles. It was being developed for years and the Pentagon has claimed that Russia had informed them of the test launch.

