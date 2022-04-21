Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's special forces get upgraded 'Made in India' AK-47 kits

    First Published Apr 21, 2022, 7:15 PM IST

    In the upgraded kit, there is a new foldable buttstock for the rifle that makes it smoother for soldiers to operate it.

    Image: Upgraded AK-47 kits manufactured by Bengaluru-based Indian firearms company SSS Defence

    Bengaluru-based Indian firearms company SSS Defence has supplied the first batch of its upgraded AK-47 kits to the Indian Army, making the assault rifle more lethal and accurate. 

    The company, which clinched the deal in October last year, has delivered the upgraded kits within 6 months to the Indian Army’s Special Forces. 

    In October 2021, the Bengaluru-based startup had replaced the Israeli supplier – FAB Defence, which had a monopoly in the defence market. 

    Image: Upgraded AK-47 kits manufactured by Bengaluru-based Indian firearms company SSS Defence

    "Finally that expression nails it. We take it as a sign that our armed forces are receptive & will walk the talk on indigenisation/homegrown tech if it is honest on promises. For your information, we have failed many times in the run-up to getting the product here," company founder and CEO Vivek Krishnan said. 

    In the upgraded kit, there is a new foldable buttstock for the rifle that makes it smoother for soldiers to operate it. 

    "We have waited long for this day. 'Born in Bharat' AK upgrade kits head out of our plant to serve in the hands of the Indian Army's special forces," SSS Defence said. 

    Image: Upgraded AK-47 kits manufactured by Bengaluru-based Indian firearms company SSS Defence

    In order to have a better pinpoint, the new kit has been laced with a new dust cover. It will allow the mounting of sights. This feature was not there in old AKs. 

    Among the other features that have been equipped in the new kits, including changes in the front part, where the troops can mount a bipod or a knife when needed, hand-guard and vertical grip. 

    "A motto we have stood by -- first execute, then talk. Words have weight when backed by action. It is a small start but means a lot to us at team SSS Defence proudly say 'Born in Bharat', Thanks to all for standing with us," Krishna said. 

    Currently, the special forces of the Indian Army use a mix of frontline combat weapons, including M4A1s, TAR-21s and other rifles.

