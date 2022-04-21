India's special forces get upgraded 'Made in India' AK-47 kits

In the upgraded kit, there is a new foldable buttstock for the rifle that makes it smoother for soldiers to operate it.

Image: Upgraded AK-47 kits manufactured by Bengaluru-based Indian firearms company SSS Defence

Bengaluru-based Indian firearms company SSS Defence has supplied the first batch of its upgraded AK-47 kits to the Indian Army, making the assault rifle more lethal and accurate. The company, which clinched the deal in October last year, has delivered the upgraded kits within 6 months to the Indian Army's Special Forces. In October 2021, the Bengaluru-based startup had replaced the Israeli supplier – FAB Defence, which had a monopoly in the defence market.

"Finally that expression nails it. We take it as a sign that our armed forces are receptive & will walk the talk on indigenisation/homegrown tech if it is honest on promises. For your information, we have failed many times in the run-up to getting the product here," company founder and CEO Vivek Krishnan said. In the upgraded kit, there is a new foldable buttstock for the rifle that makes it smoother for soldiers to operate it. "We have waited long for this day. 'Born in Bharat' AK upgrade kits head out of our plant to serve in the hands of the Indian Army's special forces," SSS Defence said.

