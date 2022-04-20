Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why submarine INS Vagsheer will be a lethal 'hunter-killer'

    First Published Apr 20, 2022, 7:58 PM IST

    The submarine is expected to be commissioned into the Indian Navy next year. 

    Image: The 6th and last submarine of the Indian Navy’s Kalvari class submarines of Project 75 is launched at the Kanhoji Angre Wet Basin of Mazagon Dock Limited

    Taking the government's ambitious 'Aatmanirbar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives a step forward, India has launched the sixth Scorpene submarine of Project-75 named INS Vagsheer at Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.

    With the launch of the last scorpene of Project-75, India has now further cemented its position as a submarine-building nation. These submarines have been built in collaboration with the Naval Group, France.

    The MDL will now complete its integration and setting up of equipment and machinery on board before it sails. The submarine is expected to be commissioned into the Indian Navy next year. 

    Defence secretary Ajay Kumar graced the occasion and said that the launch of this submarine is an example of India becoming self-reliant.

    Image: The 6th and last submarine of the Indian Navy’s Kalvari class submarines of Project 75 is launched at the Kanhoji Angre Wet Basin of Mazagon Dock Limited

    Let's know about INS Vagsheer in detail: 

    The submarine is named after a sandfish, a deadly deep-sea predator of the Indian Ocean. 

    Considered one of the most advanced submarines across the globe, INS Vagsheer is powered by four MTU 12V 396 SE84 diesel engines, 360 battery cells for power and a silent permanently magnetised propulsion motor.

    When it is submerged, it can reach a top speed of 20 knots. On the surface, it can go at a maximum speed of 11 knots.

    Image: The 6th and last submarine of the Indian Navy’s Kalvari class submarines of Project 75 is launched at the Kanhoji Angre Wet Basin of Mazagon Dock Limited

    The capability of INS Vagsheer

    The submarine is about 221-feet-long with 40-feet in height. It has been designed to target and sink adversary's naval vessels and is known as a 'hunter-killer'. 

    It has also been designed and developed to undertake multifarious types of missions, including anti-Surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, and area surveillance among others.

    Project-75 

    The first of the Project-75 submarines was commissioned into the Navy in December 2017 while the other three were inducted into the force subsequently. 

    The fifth submarine is progressing with the sea trials and is likely to be delivered this year.

