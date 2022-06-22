MoD gives nod to open 75 'BRO Cafes' at border locations

The move would help in providing a conducive and comfortable environment to the tourists in the harsh climatic and geographical conditions, and also lead to boosting the economic activities in border areas.

In a landmark initiative aimed at making available basic amenities and comfort to the tourists, India will have 75 wayside amenities centres, named 'BRO Cafes' spread across 12 states and Union Territories.

The defence ministry has given its nod to create cafés on different sections of roads with the Border Roads Organisation.

Why are the cafes being set up?

As per the ministry, the move would help in providing a conducive and comfortable environment to the tourists in the harsh climatic and geographical conditions, and also lead to boosting the economic activities in border areas.

The need to set up wayside cafés was felt in the wake of the inaccessibility and remoteness of the border roads. It will also help in generating employment for the local people.

Why Border Road Organisation?

The BRO has its reach in the remotest border areas and besides addressing strategic needs, it has been instrumental in the socio-economic upliftment of the northern and eastern borders.

Because of better road connectivity, the influx of tourists has increased in recent times in these scenic locations, hitherto inaccessible.

Since the BRO has a huge presence in the border areas, it has taken initiatives to run such facilities in the remotest areas.

Facilities for the tourists

Amenities like parking for two and four-wheelers, a food plaza, a restaurant, separate restrooms for men, women and differently-abled, and first aid facilities/MI Rooms among others are proposed to be provided.

Where would these BRO Cafés be opened?

As per the ministry, 17 BRO Cafés will be opened in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Assam, seven in Himachal Pradesh, five in Rajasthan, 12 in Jammu & Kashmir, 14 in Ladakh, and one each in Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Punjab, 11 in Uttarakhand, one in West Bengal.

