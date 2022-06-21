Agnipath row: Aspirants ask, 'how can anyone prepare in just a month?'

Days after the defence ministry made it clear that the newly-introduced Agnipath Scheme would not be rolled back, Asianet Newsable spoke to several armed forces aspirants to understand if their stand on the matter had changed. What emerged were harrowing tales of despair.

Days after the defence ministry made it clear that the newly-introduced Agnipath Scheme would not be rolled back, Asianet Newsable spoke to several armed forces aspirants to understand if their stand on the matter had changed. What emerged were harrowing tales of despair.

Exclusive! 'Agnipath has been in the works since almost 2 years'

These aspirants, mainly belonging to the remote areas of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh where agriculture and defence jobs are the primary source of income, are ready to join as 'Agniveer' under 'Agnipath' scheme but they do not want to start from process zero.

They sought preference for not appearing for physical and written examinations. However, they are ready to undergo medical test. The job seekers have alleged that the government has done injustice with us.

Also Read: Why 'Agniveers' would be valuable for private sector

"The Indian Air Force notification was issued for 20-year job. We have been informed for delay in awarding enrolment number 10 times through notices before the government finally scrapped the existing recruitment process," Sameer Tripathi told Asianet Newsable over the phone.

Tripathi, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir district, said: "I have two sisters and parents. My father is a farmer. I have a huge responsibility. People who are sitting in town cannot understand our ordeal. I had borrowed money for preparation. What will happen to my family? How would I repay the money?"

Also Read: The path to Agnipath through historical blunders

"Everything has been snatched away in just a minute (the moment scheme was announced). The notification was issued in 2019 and was preparing for the examination since 2.5 years. My age is approaching. I am totally devastated. They have done a gross injustice with us," he said.

Another aspirant, Adarsh Yadav who was also waiting for the enrolment number, said that, "I could not qualify in my first attempt. I worked very hard and cleared everything. I thought the financial situation of my family would improve but everything shattered now."

Also Read: 'This is not some Bollywood movie...': Veterans slam Agnipath scheme

Adarsh Yadav, who belongs to Ambedkar Nagar district's Katehari block in Uttar Pradesh, is of the view that those who have already cleared everything before launching this scheme, should be given priority.

The government should waive the physical and written examination for them. "They take our medical tests again, we are ready. How can anyone prepare in just one month time? I did not venture out of my home since the last one year just because I was certain that joining is just a step away. We are very poor people. I cannot cry in front of my parents as I do not want them to suffer. I go in alone. We want just take me through Agniveer only for four years only, so that I can repay my loan,” Yadav added.

Kundan Kumar from Bihar said, "I do not want to go into armed forces now. Why would I join for four years? I shall appear for railway examination."

Also Read: Agnipath scheme explained: Eligibility, rank, pay, facilities and more

"With the implementation of new scheme, it does not enthuse me much to join the forces. What would be villagers say when I return back after four years. I cannot bear that social trauma," Kumar added.

It must be mentioned that the Indian Army has issued the notification for the Agniveers to be inducted for the first batch. The other two services -- Indian Navy and Indian Air Force will release by end of this week.

Also Read: Agnipath scheme: Undertaking of no part in protests, arson a must for applicants