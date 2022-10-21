Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CDS Anil Chauhan meets tri-forces chief at NDA in Pune: All you need to know

    The first CDS was appointed less than two years ago despite the initial suggestion by the Subrahmanian committee report after the Kargil war in 1999 because of differences between the armed forces and other issues.

    CDS Anil Chauhan meets tri-forces chief at NDA in Pune: All you need to know AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 7:36 PM IST

    The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Friday (October 21) met the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force in Khadakvasla. The impetus towards integration, which was on hold after the first CDS General Bipin Rawat passed away in a helicopter crash last year, may have moved ahead after this meeting today.

    The meeting was at the National Defence Academy in Pune. The NDA is appropriately enough, a tri-service institution. Careers of many officers of all three services begin here.

    Also read: Agni Prime New Generation ballistic missile tested off Odisha coast

    This was a major meeting where the Army Chief, General Manoj Pande, the Navy chief, Admiral R. Hari Kumar and the Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhuri, were all present while the CDS has met the three chiefs separately on integration. General Chauhan was appointed only last month.

    Earlier, General Rawat had envisaged the possibility of a peninsular command, an air-defence command, and two commands looking at the west and east, keeping in mind Pakistan and China. Hiwever, there has been opposition to certain aspects of the idea, particularly regarding the distribution of assets.

    Also read: DefExpo 2022: IAF orders 70 India-made HTT-40 trainer aircraft worth Rs 6,800 crore from HAL

    According to reports, the air force would have preferred a more flexible approach, as warplanes can be moved very easily tanks or guns or warships. All this, and other things have to be worked out between the CDS and the three service chiefs.

    Then, the government will have to be briefed and new positions created. Despite the differences, there is a realisation within the armed forces that integration is the way ahead.

    Also read: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor slams PM Modi over price rise

    The armed forces should maintain closer cooperation if wars have to be won in the future. Sharing of facilities also helps in reducing costs and using the money saved for more important requirements.

    The first CDS was appointed less than two years ago despite the initial suggestion by the Subrahmanian committee report after the Kargil war in 1999 because of differences between the armed forces and other issues.

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2022, 7:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Agni Prime New Generation ballistic missile testes off Odisha coast

    Agni Prime New Generation ballistic missile tested off Odisha coast

    DefExpo 2022: IAF orders 70 India-made HTT-40 trainer aircraft worth Rs 6,800 crore from HAL

    DefExpo 2022: IAF orders 70 India-made HTT-40 trainer aircraft worth Rs 6,800 crore from HAL

    DefExpo 2022: Airbus gets the nod to build 40 C295 aircraft in India

    DefExpo 2022: Airbus gets the nod to build 40 C295 aircraft in India

    DefExpo 2022 Made-in-India 9mm machine pistol ASMI is MHA's choice

    DefExpo 2022: Made-in-India 9mm machine pistol ASMI is MHA's choice

    By 2025, India eyeing USD 5 billion exports, 22 billion turnover in defence sector: Rajnath Singh AJR

    By 2025, India eyeing USD 5 billion exports, 22 billion turnover in defence sector: Rajnath Singh

    Recent Stories

    SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara turns up the heat in cleavage-revealing black outfit snt

    SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara turns up the heat in cleavage-revealing black outfit

    Dhanteras 2022: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi and City-wise Shubh Muhurat sur

    Dhanteras 2022: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi and City-wise Shubh Muhurat

    Watch Man's unique way of loading tomatoes to the truck stuns internet-tgy

    Watch: Man's unique way of loading tomatoes to the truck stuns internet

    Diwali 2022 Mathri to Murukku 5 snack recipes you can add in your list gcw

    Diwali 2022: Mathri to Murukku; 5 snack recipes you can add in your list

    football epl chelsea vs man united Fans applaud Ten Hag after boss states Ronaldo faced consequence for Old Trafford walk-out snt

    Fans applaud Ten Hag after Man United boss states Ronaldo faced 'consequence' for Old Trafford walk-out

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon