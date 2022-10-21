CDS Anil Chauhan meets tri-forces chief at NDA in Pune: All you need to know

The first CDS was appointed less than two years ago despite the initial suggestion by the Subrahmanian committee report after the Kargil war in 1999 because of differences between the armed forces and other issues.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Friday (October 21) met the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force in Khadakvasla. The impetus towards integration, which was on hold after the first CDS General Bipin Rawat passed away in a helicopter crash last year, may have moved ahead after this meeting today.

The meeting was at the National Defence Academy in Pune. The NDA is appropriately enough, a tri-service institution. Careers of many officers of all three services begin here.

Also read: Agni Prime New Generation ballistic missile tested off Odisha coast

This was a major meeting where the Army Chief, General Manoj Pande, the Navy chief, Admiral R. Hari Kumar and the Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhuri, were all present while the CDS has met the three chiefs separately on integration. General Chauhan was appointed only last month.

Earlier, General Rawat had envisaged the possibility of a peninsular command, an air-defence command, and two commands looking at the west and east, keeping in mind Pakistan and China. Hiwever, there has been opposition to certain aspects of the idea, particularly regarding the distribution of assets.

Also read: DefExpo 2022: IAF orders 70 India-made HTT-40 trainer aircraft worth Rs 6,800 crore from HAL

According to reports, the air force would have preferred a more flexible approach, as warplanes can be moved very easily tanks or guns or warships. All this, and other things have to be worked out between the CDS and the three service chiefs.

Then, the government will have to be briefed and new positions created. Despite the differences, there is a realisation within the armed forces that integration is the way ahead.

Also read: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor slams PM Modi over price rise

The armed forces should maintain closer cooperation if wars have to be won in the future. Sharing of facilities also helps in reducing costs and using the money saved for more important requirements.

The first CDS was appointed less than two years ago despite the initial suggestion by the Subrahmanian committee report after the Kargil war in 1999 because of differences between the armed forces and other issues.